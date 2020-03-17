NEWS

Top epidemiologist: UK had no time to lose on coronavirus battle

March 17, 2020
LONDON (1) – One amongst Britain’s excessive epidemiologists said on Tuesday that the British authorities obtained the timing of its coronavirus method about correct nonetheless that there was no time to lose on transferring to additional stringent measures.

“The measures which have merely been taken, the earliest we’d anticipate to see an affect on the growth of the epidemic is about two to three weeks time,” said Professor Neil Ferguson, an expert on the unfold of infectious sicknesses at Imperial Faculty London.

“I really feel we’re nonetheless behind the epidemic seen in several European worldwide places,” he suggested BBC radio. “I normal assume we’ve obtained the timing about correct.”

“Really there wasn’t any time to lose,” he said.

Reporting by Man Faulconbridge; modifying by Kate Holton

