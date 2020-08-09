Top 5 alternatives to TikTok

Angela Lang / CNET



TikTok is one of the most popular apps, but its Chinese origins they have put it in the sights of several governments so the app could be banned in more than one country. India recently banned it, and The United States and Australia are also considering blocking it.as governments are concerned that the Chinese government may influence enforcement.

TikTok’s popularity soared last year but the app got a boost due to the coronavirus pandemic. The app, owned by ByteDance, has been downloaded more than 2 billion times, according to market research firm Sensor Tower, and 623 million of those downloads were in the first half of the year alone.

If you are part of the TikToker community and you fear that the app will disappear in the near future, we tell you which applications could fill the gap that the short videos app could leave.



Dubsmash

Dubsmash is one of the simplest options to use and you basically have to choose the sound track you want, record your video dancing or doing lip sync and upload it to the platform.

Dubsmash has a couple of filters, a timer –– and just like in TikTok–– you can make multiple cuts when recording your video. Once your recording is finished, the app allows you to add texts or a survey before publishing. However, Dubsmash falls a bit short when it comes to editing features, but it is a very good alternative to consider.

Funimate

Funimate is a very good video editing tool for social networks, although it falls a bit short as a social platform, if we compare it with TikTok. The Funimate app has a wide variety of editing tools, such as adding effects, filters, transitions, changing colors, adding texts, duplicating shots, rotating images and many more options, and it is also very easy to use.

However, several tools and filters are part of the Pro version of the app that costs US $ 2.99 per week, and compared to other applications, Funimate’s music catalog is not very varied.

likee

It looks like TikTok, it works like TikTok, and like TikTok it has already been banned in India due to privacy concerns. This is Likee, an app focused on creating and editing video with an interface for recording and editing videos almost the same as that of TikTok. In addition, the navigation and interaction within the platform is also very similar.

However, unlike other applications, Likee has a couple of additional functions that give it a little extra. For example, it has makeup filters and microsurgery, so you can modify all aspects of your face, if you want. In addition to having stickers, filters and other editing tools –– as well as the option to create live videos––, Likee also includes “Musical Magic” filters to add special effects to your videos that move to the rhythm of the music. .



thriller

Under the premise of being able to create your own music videos –– and join social trends–– is Triller, an app that has 120 million downloads, and an easy-to-navigate interface with various music options, more than 100 filters and options for edit your videos.

In addition to the basic editing features found in almost all of the aforementioned apps, Triller has a Random button, which creates a random edit of your video, if you need creativity to help you. Finally, if vlogging video creation is your thing or you just like to add an extra touch to the videos you upload to other social networks, Triller could be the app you’ve been looking for. We leave you an illustrative video –– created by Triller–– where it shows how easy it is to create videos for your social networks.

Instagram Reels

With Instagram reels You can record and edit videos in the style of TikTok, and it has the advantage that Reels will not be an additional app, but will be integrated into Instagram, an application that currently has more than 1,000 million users.

Instagram Reels lets you record, pause, use a timer, change the video speed, add music, and overlay the previous recording as a guide; so the learning curve would be almost non-existent, if you are already a TikTok user. Actually Reels is now available in Brazil, France, Germany and India, and according to Facebook, the Reels function will be integrated to Instagram in early August in the United States “and more countries.”