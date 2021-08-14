Top 10 Most Handsome Men In The World as of 2021

Here we have mentioned the list of the top 10 most handsome men in the world as of 2021. Let’s see the list below.

Top 10 Most Hansome Men in the World 2021:

1. Kim Tae-Hyung

Kim Tae-Hyung is a South Korean singer. He is also a songwriter as well as an actor. He is best known by his stage name – V. He is the most handsome guy in the world.

2. Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan is the 2nd most handsome man in the world. He was born in 1974. He is famous for his blockbuster acting. He is an Indian actor.

3. Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise is an American actor. He is also a producer. He is the third most handsome man in the world. Tom Cruise was born on 3rd July 1962.

4. Justin Trudeau

Justin Trudeau is a Canadian Politician. He is the 23rd and current Prime Minister of Canada. He is the fourth most handsome man in the world. He was born on 25th December 1971.

5. Chris Evans

Christopher Robert Evans is the fifth most handsome man in the world. He is an American actor, and he is best known for his role as Captain America in MCU. He was born on 13th June 1981.

6. Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill is a British actor. He is the sixth handsome man in the world. He is best known for his role as Superman in DC Comics. He was born on 5th May 1983.

7. Omar Borkan Al Gala

Omar Borkan Al Gala is an Iraqi Model. He is also an actor and photographer. He was born on 23rd September 1989. He is the seventh most handsome man in the world.

8. Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattison is an English actor. He was born on 13th May 1986. He is the eighth-most handsome man in the world.

9. Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt is the ninth most handsome man in the world. He is an American actor and film producer. He was born on 18th December 1963.

10. Noah Mills

Noah Mills was born on 26th April 1983. He is a Canadian Model and an actor. He is the tenth most handsome man in the world.

