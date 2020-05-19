[TOP 10] Highest-Rated Korean Dramas in Cable TV of All Times

This rating is predicated on the nationwide Cable TV rankings from AGB Nielsen Media Analysis (in South Korean), and thus displays additionally the Most Watched & The Most Standard Korean Dramas throughout their broadcast.
1 . The World Of The Married: 28.37%, JTBC
Broadcast Schedule: Fridays & Saturdays
2. SKY Citadel 23.78%, JTBC
Broadcast Schedule: Fridays & Saturdays
3. Crash Touchdown On You 21.68%, tvN
Broadcast Schedule: Saturdays & Sundays
4. Reply1988 18.80%, tvN
Broadcast Schedule: Fridays & Saturdays
5. Goblin 18.68%, tvN
Broadcast Schedule: Fridays & Saturdays
6. Mr. Sunshine 18.12%, tvN
Broadcast Schedule: Saturdays & Sundays
7. Itaewon Class 16.55%, JTBC
Broadcast Schedule: Fridays & Saturdays
8. 100 Days My Prince 14.41%, tvN
Broadcast Schedule: Mondays & Tuesdays
9. Hospital Playlist 12.70%, tvN
Broadcast Schedule: Thursdays
10. Sign 12.54%, tvN
Broadcast Schedule: Fridays & Saturdays
* This rating of the highest-rated Korean dramas of all time in South Korean Cable TV is updating each time a brand new Ok-drama breaks a file and unseats one other k-dramas.
Trans & Cr. Aзиатские фильмы
Add Comment