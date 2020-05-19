NEWS

[TOP 10] Highest-Rated Korean Dramas in Cable TV of All Times

May 19, 2020
Add Comment
Cheena Khanna
2 Min Read

This rating is predicated on the nationwide Cable TV rankings from AGB Nielsen Media Analysis (in South Korean), and thus displays additionally the Most Watched & The Most Standard Korean Dramas throughout their broadcast.

1 . The World Of The Married: 28.37%, JTBC

Broadcast Schedule: Fridays & Saturdays

2. SKY Citadel 23.78%, JTBC

Broadcast Schedule: Fridays & Saturdays

3. Crash Touchdown On You 21.68%, tvN

Broadcast Schedule: Saturdays & Sundays

4. Reply1988 18.80%, tvN

Broadcast Schedule: Fridays & Saturdays

5. Goblin 18.68%, tvN

Broadcast Schedule: Fridays & Saturdays

6. Mr. Sunshine 18.12%, tvN

Broadcast Schedule: Saturdays & Sundays

7. Itaewon Class 16.55%, JTBC

Broadcast Schedule: Fridays & Saturdays

8. 100 Days My Prince 14.41%, tvN

Broadcast Schedule: Mondays & Tuesdays

9. Hospital Playlist 12.70%, tvN

Broadcast Schedule: Thursdays

10. Sign 12.54%, tvN

Broadcast Schedule: Fridays & Saturdays

* This rating of the highest-rated Korean dramas of all time in South Korean Cable TV is updating each time a brand new Ok-drama breaks a file and unseats one other k-dramas.

Trans & Cr. Aзиатские фильмы

READ  BTS Jimin takes the role of Music Project Manager for BTS upcoming album!

About the author

View All Posts

Cheena Khanna

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.