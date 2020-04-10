Tony Themistocleous Dies: Former UIP Executive & Distribution Vet Was 89

Longtime worldwide distribution govt Tony Themistocleous handed away on Friday April three in London, Deadline has realized. He was 89. His household in addition to former UIP colleagues confirmed the information. A reason for loss of life was not specified, although his nephew, Redo Farah Themistocleous, a distributor and former Warner Bros exec primarily based in Colombia, mentioned coronavirus had been suspected and that his uncle was examined for COVID-19, however died earlier than the outcomes had been processed.

Affectionately generally known as Tony T, the favored and admired Themistocleous retired in 1998 from his final business publish as Senior Vice President of Gross sales for EMEA at UIP. He started his profession working for Fox in Egypt within the 1950s, his nephew informed us. Within the 1960s, he segued to an unbiased firm that acted as a distributor for United Artists in the identical market.

Then in 1969, he transitioned to Common in London and later was Head of Gross sales Management at Cinema Worldwide Company, or CIC which was a forerunner of UIP, and labored with movies from Common, Paramount and MGM. When MGM and United Artists merged in 1981, it led to a reorganization of CIC thus forming United Worldwide Footage. Themistocleous turned UIP’s VP of Gross sales for Latin America, and was primarily based in Brazil. Just a few years later, he returned to London, in the end changing into Senior Vice President of Gross sales EMEA till his retirement, although he continued to do some exterior consulting work.

Mentioned one former colleague, “He was a fluent linguist. You title the language, and he may communicate it. Regardless of who phoned him, he may communicate of their native language. He was extraordinarily standard with all of the territories. He was actually a movie man, he beloved the product.”