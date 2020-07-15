Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater returns remastered in September

Activision



Tony Hawk, the acclaimed professional skater, returns to the current consoles with the remastering of his game Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater.

Activision announced on Tuesday, May 12 that Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2, will be available in the fall on Xbox, PlayStation and PC. The game will go on sale officially on September 4 and a beta will be available this summer.

“The original series of Tony Hawk Pro Skater is a major factor in the evolution of modern skateboarding tricks and inspires many of the professional skateboarders you know and love today, “Tony Hawk said in the statement.” I am excited to help inspire a new generation of skaters and existing players and fans to make the sport grow even more. ”

Activision, the game’s distributor, said the title’s remastering – originally released in 1999 – is intended for Xbox One, including Xbox One X, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Pro, but consoles were not mentioned. Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. The game will also be available for PC through Epic.

Activision promises high definition with this remastering, maintaining original levels and skaters, traditional cheats, as well as new additions and the addition of an online multiplayer mode. Players can create their own skating centers and can be shared with friends. Also, the original soundtrack will be present with a touch of remastering.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater It will be available for $ 39.99 in the basic version of the game, the deluxe version for $ 49.99 and a collectible version – which will include a real skateboard – for $ 99.99.