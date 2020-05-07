NEWS

Tone Vays and Charlie Burton Discuss Bitcoin Live With Cointelegraph

May 7, 2020
James Ashley
Will Bitcoin break 10Ok right this moment? What are the implications of the upcoming Bitcoin Halving? Why do many Wall Road buyers advise shoppers to purchase Bitcoin now?

Tune in to Cointelegraph’s YouTube channel to affix merchants Tone Vays and Charlie Burton in our first reside Crypto Markets present. On the finish of the present, we’ll host a Q&A session, so publish your questions, we’ll select the most effective ones to ask our friends. And don’t neglect to subscribe to our channel!

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

