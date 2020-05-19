NEWS

TOMORROW x TOGETHER’s ‘The Dream Chapter: Eternity’ tops iTunes album charts in 50 countries after release

May 19, 2020
Add Comment
Cheena Khanna
1 Min Read

In keeping with Huge Hit Leisure on Might 19, TOMORROW x TOGETHER’s 2nd mini album ‘The Dream Chapter: Eternity‘, launched again on Might 18, has topped iTunes album charts in a complete of 50 completely different countries!

As of Might 19 at roughly eight AM KST, TOMORROW x TOGETHER’s 2nd mini album has topped iTunes album charts in countries equivalent to the US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, India, France, and extra, for a complete of 50 completely different countries. This marks a brand new document for the rookie boy group, as their 1st mini album ‘The Dream Chapter: Star‘ beforehand had probably the most #1’s on iTunes album charts at 44 countries whole. 

Moreover, TOMORROW x TOGETHER’s comeback title monitor “Cannot You See Me?” was additionally seen topping iTunes tune charts in a complete of 10 countries, as of Might 19 at eight AM KST. 

Congratulations!

READ  Allen Garfield Dies: Veteran Film Actor Had COVID-19 Complications, Was 80

About the author

View All Posts

Cheena Khanna

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.