TOMORROW x TOGETHER’s ‘The Dream Chapter: Eternity’ tops iTunes album charts in 50 countries after release

In keeping with Huge Hit Leisure on Might 19, TOMORROW x TOGETHER’s 2nd mini album ‘The Dream Chapter: Eternity‘, launched again on Might 18, has topped iTunes album charts in a complete of 50 completely different countries!

As of Might 19 at roughly eight AM KST, TOMORROW x TOGETHER’s 2nd mini album has topped iTunes album charts in countries equivalent to the US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, India, France, and extra, for a complete of 50 completely different countries. This marks a brand new document for the rookie boy group, as their 1st mini album ‘The Dream Chapter: Star‘ beforehand had probably the most #1’s on iTunes album charts at 44 countries whole.

Moreover, TOMORROW x TOGETHER’s comeback title monitor “Cannot You See Me?” was additionally seen topping iTunes tune charts in a complete of 10 countries, as of Might 19 at eight AM KST.

Congratulations!