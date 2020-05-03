TOMORROW x TOGETHER gaze up at the stars in 2nd set of ‘Eternity’ concept photos

TOMORROW x TOGETHER have launched their second set of fairytale-like concept photos for his or her third mini album, ‘Dream Chapter: Eternity‘.

The ‘Starboard‘ model concept photos consist of the TOMORROW x TOGETHER members gazing up at the stars in their very own planetarium, in addition to a comfy collection of pajama variations. You’ll be able to go to the boys’ official comeback web site right here for the TXT members’ particular person teaser photos.

What story do you assume TOMORROW x TOGETHER must inform in ‘Dream Chapter: Eternity’? The complete album is set for launch this Could 18 at 6 PM KST!