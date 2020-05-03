NEWS

TOMORROW x TOGETHER gaze up at the stars in 2nd set of ‘Eternity’ concept photos

May 3, 2020
Add Comment
Cheena Khanna
1 Min Read

TOMORROW x TOGETHER have launched their second set of fairytale-like concept photos for his or her third mini album, ‘Dream Chapter: Eternity‘. 

The ‘Starboard‘ model concept photos consist of the TOMORROW x TOGETHER members gazing up at the stars in their very own planetarium, in addition to a comfy collection of pajama variations. You’ll be able to go to the boys’ official comeback web site right here for the TXT members’ particular person teaser photos. 

What story do you assume TOMORROW x TOGETHER must inform in ‘Dream Chapter: Eternity’? The complete album is set for launch this Could 18 at 6 PM KST!

READ  The 5 Most Under-served Characters in ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

About the author

View All Posts

Cheena Khanna

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.