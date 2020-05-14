NEWS

TOMORROW x TOGETHER draw you in with an eerie teaser for their ‘The Dream Chapter: Eternity’ comeback show

May 14, 2020
TOMORROW x TOGETHER will likely be ringing in their return with one other installment of their very personal Mnet comeback show, this Might 18 at 7 PM KST!

Following the group’s large debut show with ‘The Dream Chapter: Star‘ in addition to their very personal Mnet ‘Welcome Show‘ with ‘The Dream Chapter: Magic‘, TOMORROW x TOGETHER will likely be unveiling their model new 2nd mini album, ‘The Dream Chapter: Eternity‘, as soon as once more by an Mnet comeback show. 

Followers can sit up for the upcoming comeback show airing dwell this Might 18 by way of Mnet, M2‘s official YouTube channel, Fb, in addition to TXT’s official ‘V Dwell‘, concurrently! Within the meantime, watch the boys’ mysterious comeback show teaser, above. 

