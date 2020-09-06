Tommy Torres asks Puerto Ricans in Florida to demand more from Trump and Biden

The Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Tommy Torres on Saturday urged Puerto Ricans residing in the state of Florida to vote in the November 3 elections and “demand more from the candidates” for the presidency.

“Puerto Ricans in Florida, this year we have to make ourselves felt. And demand a fairer treatment for the island from the candidates, ”Torres said in a tweet this Saturday.

“Puerto Ricans in Florida, who love the island, we must demand more from the candidates. Florida is a state that decides elections and we are millions of Puerto Ricans. This year we have to demand and act for our own ”, emphasized the artist.

Torres questioned whether the Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, would repeal the Jones Act or Cabotage Law, imposed by the United States and which requires that the ships that transport merchandise to Puerto Rico be of American crew, flag and manufacture.

The Cabotage Law, in the same way, raises transportation to the Caribbean island by 151% or 2.5 times compared to doing it from ports that are not part of that North American territory, according to a study revealed by the Chamber of Marketing, Industry and Food Distribution (MIDA) of Puerto Rico.

Puerto Ricans in Florida, who already surpassed their compatriots in New York with more than 1.3 million, are emerging as an influential electorate in a state that can give victory to either party.

This community is mostly settled in the strategic corridor of the I-4 highway, which includes the city of Orlando, where the president and Republican candidate, Donald Trump, launched his re-election campaign last June.

Biden, for his part, maintains a wide advantage over Trump in the voting intention of Puerto Rican voters in Florida, according to the most recent poll conducted by the Latino company Equis Research, published this past Friday.

In the poll, Biden received 62% of support from Puerto Ricans living in Florida, while Trump got 28%.