Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus in Australia

LOS ANGELES (1) – Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have every examined positive for coronavirus in Australia, the actor talked about on Twitter.

Hanks talked about that he and Wilson, who’re every 63, had been examined in Australia, the place he is engaged on a film, after they felt drained and achy with slight fevers.

“To play points correct, as is required in the world correct now, we had been examined for the coronavirus and had been found to be positive,” Hanks talked about in the tweet.

The film star talked about that he and Wilson may very well be “examined, seen and isolated” for as long as required.

The couple are the first primary U.S. celebrities acknowledged to have contracted COVID-19. The coronavirus has contaminated better than 1,000 of us in america.

“Not fairly extra to it than a one-day-at-a-time technique, no? We’ll preserve the world posted and updated,” Hanks tweeted.

Hanks had traveled to Australia to start out filming an upcoming movie about Elvis Presley. He is set to play Presley’s supervisor, Colonel Tom Parker, in the Warner Bros. manufacturing.

“We have been made aware that a corporation member from our Elvis attribute film, which is in the mean time in pre-production in The Gold Coast, Australia, has examined positive for COVID-19,” Warner Bros talked about in a press launch, with out naming the person.

“We’re working intently with the acceptable Australian effectively being companies to determine and make contact with anyone who may have come in direct contact with the particular person.

“The effectively being and safety of our agency members is always our excessive priority, and we’re taking precautions to protect all people who works on our productions across the globe,” the studio talked about.

The Warner Bros assertion did not level out Hanks.

It was not immediately clear if filming on the problem may very well be postponed due to the actor’s illness.

Hanks obtained best actor Academy Awards for his place in 1994’s “Philadelphia”, in which he performs an individual stricken with AIDS, and “Forrest Gump” the subsequent yr. Wilson has appeared in such films as “Sleepless in Seattle” and “Runaway Bride”.

The coronavirus has contaminated better than 121,000 of us in 118 worldwide areas whereas over 4,300 of us have died due to the virus, in response to a 1 tally. In america a minimal of 37 of us have died from the respiratory illness.

