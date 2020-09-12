Tom Hanks shares a photo to reassure his fans

For news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson are doing well despite being infected with coronavirus.

The actor posted on March 12 on his social networks a photo of him and his wife accompanied by a reassuring message for his fans. “Hello friends. Rita Wilson and I want to thank all the people down here (referring to Australia) who have been taking very good care of us. We have COVID-19 and we are in isolation so as not to spread it to anyone else. There are some people in which a very serious illness could develop. There are things we can all do to overcome this, like following the advice of the experts and taking care of ourselves as well as others, right? ” The actor ends the text with a phrase that he himself said in the film They give the blow (1992) “Remember, despite the current situation, you don’t cry in baseball.”

Tom Hanks tested positive for coronavirus, like his wife, Rita Wilson, as reported by the actor himself on March 11 on his social networks. As explained by the Deadline website, the couple were in Australia for the pre-production of the biopic, still untitled, about Elvis Presley that will be directed by Baz Luhrmann for Warner Bros.

Getty Images



Hanks posted an image on Twitter explaining her situation where she said “hi folks. Rita and I are here in Australia. We feel a bit tired, like we have colds and some body aches. Rita had chills that came and went. Mild fevers too. To do things right, as is needed in the world at the moment, we were tested for the coronavirus and we tested positive, “Hanks said in a statement to US media and on social media.

View this post on Instagram Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks ’will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx! A post shared by Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) on Mar 11, 2020 at 6:08 pm PDT

“Okay now what to do next? Doctors have protocols that need to be followed. We Hanks will be screened, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. It’s not much more than a one-day approach. at the same time, right? “he added.

Hanks, 63, is known for his work in films such as Philadelphia (1993), Forrest Gump (1994), Apollo 13 (1995) and The Terminal (2004), among many others, and for giving voice to the Woody doll in the four films of Toy story from Pixar. Hanks has two Oscars for best performance and has been married to Wilson for 31 years.

The confirmation of the contagion of Hanks and Wilson happened the same day that the World Health Organization declared the disease a pandemic.

Other famous faces could have been in contact with the virus, including Jorge Ramos, the host of Univisión. Ramos was to be one of the moderators of the Democratic debate on March 15, but will not participate as a precaution against possible contagion of coronavirus.

Coronavirus: This is how the pandemic is lived around the world [fotos] To see photos

