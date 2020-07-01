Tom Hanks’ new movie opens July 10 on Apple TV Plus

Columbia Pictures/Apple TV Plus



Greyhound, the new film by Tom Hanks, will be released on July 10 within the platform of streaming de Apple.

The film will make its world debut for audiences in more than 100 countries, an Apple spokesperson confirmed in an emailed statement. Service streaming acquired the rights to release Greyhound in May, after paying US $ 70 million to be able to release it directly in the service.

Greyhound it has its own script written by Tom Hanks and based on the novel The Good Shepherd CS Forester. The direction of the tape is in charge of Aaron Schneider.

Greyhound It takes place in the beginning of World War II, where Hanks plays an inexperienced commander of the US Navy named Ernest Krause, who is in charge of driving and protecting a convoy of allied ships stalked by Nazi submarines. You can watch the trailer for the movie below.

The film was originally going to be released on May 8 in movie theaters, but the closure of theaters due to the COVID-19 pandemic prevented its release in theaters. Apple is recently making significant investments to bring exclusive content to its movie service. It was recently revealed that Apple would have paid $ 200 million to finance the production of Killers of the Flower Moon, the new Scorsese movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

Watch iOS 14, with widgets and split screen [fotos] To see photos