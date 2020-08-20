Tom Hanks lucha and alta mar and Greyhound the Apple TV Plus

Greyhound is a great sequence of battles in the Atlantic Ocean during World War II. A 90 minute sequence that would have been a great addition to another project.

This Tom Hanks movie, originally planned for theaters and now has Apple TV Plus exclusively (with its premiere scheduled for July 10), it is war and is a very worthy film, although with very little beyond the constant pursuit of German submarines. If you like movies with naval battles – and a maddening level of detail, especially in terms of the military technical language of the time – this is the movie for you. If you like movies – war or not – with more than one long sequence and with more detail, context and characters, Greyhound It will seem boring and limited in scope.

From a screenplay by Tom Hanks based on the CS Forester novel “The Good Shepherd,” Greyhound is directed by Aaron Schneider, produced by Gary Goetzman and starring Hanks himself, Stephen Graham (The Irishman, Boardwalk Empire), Rob Morgan (Mudbound, Godless) and Elisabeth Shue (The Boys, Leaving Las Vegas).

Shue is the only woman in the entire movie and appears only in one scene between her and Hanks’ character, at a hotel in San Francisco, at the beginning. The rest of the film is from the perspective of Captain Ernest Krause (Hanks), seen from the cockpit of his warship, nicknamed Greyhound.

Hanks has shown his interest in WWII history before. In addition to appearing in Saving Private Ryan, Directed by Steven Spielberg, he also produced two series about that war together with the famous director: Band of Brothers and The Pacific.

In this early 1942 story, the Greyhound is assigned as the lead escort of a convoy of 37 cargo ships heading from the United States to England, a journey that is besieged by the deadly Nazi U-boats. During five days of the trip, the convoy is left without the protection of the Allied fighter jets, and it is during this time that the German submarines attack. In the Battle for the Atlantic, which lasted the entire war, the Allies lost 3,500 merchant ships and 175 warships. The Axis killed 72,000 Allied soldiers and crew in those naval engagements.

Although Krause is a veteran of the Navy, the Greyhound is the first warship under his command, something that is not noticed in the hectic pace of the action and in the constant decision-making that the captain must make. Krause uses technical and military language throughout the film, and the precision of the recreation of his cockpit is such that you will feel like you are traveling there with him and his team. But make no mistake about it: this is a film by Tom Hanks, who appears and speaks in almost every scene in the film.

After the successful pursuit of a first Nazi submarine, Krause and his crew discover that they are besieged by more U-boats, which are very effective in their attack and manage to sink both other escorts and several of the cargo ships. For 80 minutes, we see Krause and his sailors make dozens of decisions and try to guess the actions of their enemies. The pace, dialogue and action are frantic, and both the director (Schneider) and the screenwriter (Hanks) manage to keep the suspense, stress, and drama of the situation in code red. Mind you, if you’re not into naval battles, Greyhound, which was filmed on the wreckage of the USS Kidd in Baton Rouge, Louisiana (which is now a museum), offers little else.

The film relies heavily on the use of special effects and on many occasions it is difficult to understand what you are seeing due to the little contrast between the vast dark ocean and the gray ships. Seeing it on a computer screen (or a tablet since I saw it on an iPad) doesn’t help in the least. I wonder how different the movie theater experience would be (much better, I suspect).

Mexican actor Manuel García-Rulfo plays the role of López, in charge of maintaining the ship’s weapons. “English is not my first language,” says the actor in the production notes. “And the script has a lot of technical words that need to be said very quickly. At first I was afraid not to remember them. But Tom set the pace and I just watched and listened to him and reacted. I went on the trip with him, and that was easy. “.

To my colleague Gonzalo Jiménez, Greyhound reminds you of other WWII naval battles movies like In Which We Serve (1942), Pursuit of the Graf Spee (1956), The Sea Chase with John Wayne (1955), Convoy (1940) and The Long Voyage Home (1940), by John Ford, also with John Wayne. Of course, more recently, this movie reminds of Dunkirk, by Christopher Nolan, although the latter has more settings and it doesn’t just happen at sea. In fact, I think about 20 minutes of Greyhound would have been an excellent sequence within Dunkirk, although they happen in different places and times of the war.

I insist, if you are a fan of these tapes, and of war movies in general, you will surely enjoy Greyhound. If you are not, it will seem like a long movie, despite only being 90 minutes long.

Greyhound premieres July 10 on Apple TV Plus.