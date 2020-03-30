Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Are Back In The USA

Tom Hanks and his spouse, Rita Wilson, have returned from the coronavirus desert island.

The 2 have been noticed in Los Angeles after flying on a personal jet from Australia, the place they have been quarantined with the primary publicized superstar instances of coronavirus. Their March 11 announcement shocked the world and will have been a tipping level towards waking everybody up.

Hanks shared an replace with followers Saturday on Twitter, saying they’re sheltering in place.

Hanks was in Australia working with director Baz Luhrmann on an untitled Elvis film, through which Hanks was to play Elvis supervisor Col. Tom Parker. Wilson was scheduled for a couple of live performance appearances. They started feeling ailing, have been examined, and located optimistic, self-quarantining after that however staying in contact with the surface world through social media.

Each are age 63, thought of a high-risk group amongst these contaminated. Luhrmann and his household additionally entered quarantine following the Hanks disclosure as a precaution.

Hanks and Wilson have been photographed driving, with Hanks in baseball cap and sun shades. On-line jokesters famous he weathered confinement nicely, because it was the second time he was stranded with a Wilson.