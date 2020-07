Risk scene: Jump Halo (High Altitude Low Opening)

Cruise, 55, is the first actor to perform a Halo jump on camera. High Altitude-Low Opening (High altitude-Low opening). It is a free fall jump used by some armies because the ship flies over an enemy sky at a height that does not pose a threat and, therefore, goes unnoticed.

In Mission Impossible: Fallout (2018), Cruise jumped from a height of 7,620 meters. The actor did it 106 times for the sequence to complete.