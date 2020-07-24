Tom Cruise would shoot first movie made in space

Universal Pictures is in talks to have the rights to actor Tom Cruise’s new project, which seeks to be the first feature film to be made in space, Variety reported.

The project, which would be led by a former Cruise collaborator, Doug Liman, caused a stir in May for his ambition to chase a record and recruit the full cooperation of Elon Musk’s company, SpaceX, and NASA, which is going to host production on the International Space Station.

Sources said the budget for this production was set at $ 200 million in the most optimistic projections. Cruise, in fact, could earn from 30 to 60 million dollars for the film, according to experts, money with which he would cover his services as a producer and protagonist.

The event could create the same expectation and advertising success as the launch of SpaceX’s Dragon crew ship, as the entire world will be able to watch Cruise arrive in space, sparking curiosity about the outcome of its production. .

Although there are several elements at stake from the cinematographic point of view, since, as expressed by a person familiar with the project, one cannot be sure of what can be done in space, and there is only one opportunity for it.

Another major issue for the company that manages to stay with the project is the safety of Cruise, who would be 60 by the time pre-production begins, and the film crew, as no scripted production has ever devised action sequences shot outside of the earth; in fact, this future movie doesn’t even have a script yet.

According to sources, two of the main streaming platforms, without mentioning what they were, did not receive an invitation to bid for the project, since the team anchored to it has a strong preference for a film release in a traditional cinema format. .