Tom Brady signs with the Buccaneers and the networks can’t believe it

Tom Brady has a new team in the NFL and social media can’t believe it. The signing of the player on March 17 was so unexpected that it displaced the news of the coronavirus for a few minutes.
According to reports from various media outlets and the NFL itself, Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He will earn $ 30 million per season.
The announcement came after Brady posted that he was leaving the Patriots on his social media. The options were the Buccaneers or the Chargers, but on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 17, the NFL cleared the picture.
Brady has been named a four-time Super Bowl MVP; led the Patriots to 13 Games for the AFC Championship and won nine; he led the Patriots to 13 seasons with at least 12 wins and owns 15 Super Bowl records.
