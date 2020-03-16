Today’s Amazon Quiz Answers For 16 March 2020: Win Rs 50,000 Pay Balance

Amazon India conducts Quiz day-after-day for its tens of thousands and thousands of consumers. For those that need to be a part of Today’s Amazon quiz and want to win Rs 50,000 pay stability, you could be required to have Amazon app. Certain, chances are you’ll solely participate in Amazon’s quiz by the use of its app.

For those that managed to answer instantly’s Amazon Quiz 12 noon, chances are you’ll win Rs 50,000 pay stability and far more points.

Certain, you be taught that correct. It is best to know that Amazon Quiz begins at 8:00 am day-after-day. Check out the entire options to Amazon Quiz for Friday (March 16, 2020). With none further ado, check out the questions and options for instantly’s Amazon quiz and declare Rs 50,000 pay stability.

Amazon Quiz Answers 16 March 2020 – Win Rs 50,000 Pay Balance

Question 1. Realme and Xiaomi’s smartphones will now use GPS know-how NavIC offered by which organisation?

Reply is – ISRO

Question 2. Which of the following is in the intervening time crucial cricket stadium on this planet and simply currently hosted US President Donald Trump?

Reply is – Sardar Patel Stadium

Question 3. Which pioneering businessman born on March third, floated the Central India Spinning, Weaving, and Manufacturing Agency in Nagpur?

Reply is – Jamsetji Tata

Question 4. Which director of various Bollywood blockbusters may also be the director of the Amazon Prime sequence ‘The Forgotten Navy’?

Reply is – Kabir Khan

Question 5. Who amongst these extended his unbeaten start to the season by claiming victory on the Dubai Open simply currently?

Reply is – Novak Djokovic

Amazon Quiz Contest Particulars

Amazon Quiz Today’s Prize: Dyson Air Air air purifier

Amazon Quiz Timing: 8:00 am to 12:00 noon (IST)

Amazon Quiz Contest Date: 16 March 2020

Amazon Quiz Contest Winner Report: 31 March 2020

