Today Would Have Been The Perfect Day For The Friends Revival

Followers of Friends have been ready for a revival or reunion for years, and whereas there’s one in growth at HBO Max, they missed a giant alternative for ready too lengthy, as April 4, 2020, would have been the proper day for it. Created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, Friends premiered on NBC in 1994 and got here to an finish in 2004 after 10 seasons filled with ups and downs and loads of jokes. Friends is now considered top-of-the-line TV exhibits of all time and continues to be fairly fashionable, in huge half because of its time at Netflix.

Friends is now ready for its new residence, HBO Max, to launch, however within the meantime, Warner determined to work on the extremely anticipated and lengthy overdue reunion, which shall be an HBO Max unique. This Friends reunion isn’t a revival, because it’s not a season or single episode for viewers to meet up with Phoebe, Monica, Rachel, Joey, Chandler, and Ross, however a reunion of the forged and creators the place they discuss concerning the present, their experiences, share some behind-the-scenes moments, and so forth.

Followers of the collection have been ready for a correct revival for years, and the reunion is meant to suffice (for some time, at the very least), however Warner waited too lengthy to make it occur, and they really missed an ideal day for it: April 4, 2020, and it’s an necessary one in-universe.

Friends: Emma’s 18th Birthday Would Have Been The Perfect Reunion Episode

Although every primary character had its personal issues, Friends centered closely on Ross and Rachel’s relationship. The pair ended up having a daughter collectively, Emma, and received again collectively on the finish of the collection. Ross and Rachel maintained an in depth relationship so they may increase Emma collectively, and the entire group received collectively to rejoice her first birthday. Season 10’s episode “The One With The Cake” was all about Rachel and Ross’ efforts to make Emma’s birthday a memorable one, and even requested all attendees to file a message for Emma so she may watch it on her 18th birthday. Emma was born on April 4, 2002, and this yr marks her 18th birthday.

It might have been the proper day for a Friends reunion as it could have been an precise in-universe cause for the characters to get collectively, catch up, and even reminisce a few of their greatest moments. The gang may have additionally watched the messages they left for Emma 18 years in the past (sadly for Phoebe, 2020 doesn’t embody floating cities and ant folks), and viewers would have gotten to fulfill their households. It’s a missed alternative, and now the deliberate reunion has been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Whereas it received’t be a correct revival, hopefully the Friends reunion shall be enjoyable sufficient to make the lengthy wait worthwhile.

