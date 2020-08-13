Today Univision will broadcast its Premios Juventud, the first Latin gala in the middle of the pandemic

The 2020 edition of the Premios Juventud, the first major awards ceremony that takes place live during the pandemic, will take place tomorrow Thursday in Miami with the participation of artists such as J Balvin, Karol G, Anuel AA, Becky G, Ricky Martin , Sebastián Yatra and many others.

Yatra will be one of the five conductors of the four-hour show, which will also feature musical numbers by Cristian Castro, Pitbull, Neto Bernal, Natanael Cano and Gloria Trevi.

As reported by Univision, the American television network that delivers the awards and produces the award ceremony, the transmission will begin at 7:00 p.m. local time (9:00 p.m. GMT) with a one-hour prelude program with the title of “PJ Takeover”. which will replace the traditional red carpet.

The conductors of that first hour, in which the presenters of the show will be received and some of the outfits of the participating artists will be discussed, will be Amara La Negra, of Dominican parents; Venezuelan Migbelis Castellanos, winner of the most recent edition of “Nuestra Belleza Latina”; and Spanish fashion commentator Jomari Goyso.

Karol G at Premios Juventud rehearsals (Univision)

The production also reported that the awards ceremony will begin at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

In addition to Yatra, the rest of the presenters are the artist of the Netflix series “Gentefied” Julissa Calderón, the former Nuestra Belleza Latina Ana Patricia Gámez, Francisca Lachapel and the news presenter Borja Voces, the latter part of the chain’s cast Univision.

“I’m very excited about this opportunity and my idea is that we all have the most fun,” the Colombian artist told Efe, who during the night will sing his hit “Don’t dance alone,” a collaboration with Mexican singer and actress Danna Paola.

The artists will also share the stage with the Colombian duet Cali and El Dandee, with whom they sing the songs “Locura” with Yatra and “Nada” with Danna Paola.

Other songs that will be presented during the night are “La toxica” by Farruko, “Como Before” by Llane, “I Believe That We Will Win” by Pitbull, “One World One Religion” by The Wailers, “Love me while you can” by Manuel Turizo and the remix of “Tattoo” by Rauw Alejandro and Camilo.

Camilo will have a special participation in the Premios Juventud delivery (Univision)

Karol G will perform “Ay Dios mio”, Cristian Castro will sing his latest single “When life returns” and a medley of his most romantic songs. In a similar spirit, Colombian star J Balvin will also present his greatest hits.

In addition, there will be a special number to commemorate the 25 years of absence of the queen of Tex-Mex, Selena Quintanilla.

In it, the older brother of the murdered artist, AB Quintanilla, will participate, in addition to the artists Natti Natasha, Greeicy, Pitizion and Ally Brooke, former member of the female band Fifth Harmony.

AN UNPUBLISHED NUMBER OF NOMINATIONS

It is precisely Balvin and his compatriot Karol G who have the highest number of nominations of the 140 in 28 categories, with 12 and 9, respectively.

They are followed by Bad Bunny with 8, Anuel AA with 7 and Daddy Yankee and Manuel Turizo with 5.

The group of the most nominated is completed by Banda MS, Maluma and Sebastián Yatra, with 4 nominations each.

Farruko, Grupo Firme, Jennifer López, Natanael Cano, Natti Natasha, Nicky Jam, Reik, Rosalía and Thalía also had possibilities in 3 categories per person.

STRICT SANITARY SECURITY MEASURES

The 2020 Premios Juventud ceremony represents the first effort to adapt this type of entertainment to the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show will be a hybrid of mostly recorded musical numbers and live conduction.

The “show” will be broadcast from the Hard Rock Live theater, inside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel, located in the city of Hollywood, about 20 kilometers north of the city of Miami.