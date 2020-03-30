‘Today’ Co-Anchor Hoda Kotb Breaks Down In Tears After Interviewing Drew Brees About $5 Million Donation To Help Coronavirus Victims

Right now co-anchor Hoda Kotb broke down in tears on Friday after she interviewed New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who made a $5 million donation to assist coronavirus victims in Louisiana.

Kotb thanked Brees for his beneficiant donation and stated that different folks shall be impressed by it to contribute as nicely. “Drew, we love ya!” she stated.

“Love you too, Hoda,” he stated.

She then was overcome with emotion. “I’m sorry,” she stated, preventing tears. Kotb labored as an anchor in New Orleans for CBS station WWL-TV within the 1990s.

“It’s lots. I do know the place your coronary heart is, my pricey, I do,” stated co-anchor Savannah Guthrie.

Later, Guthrie advised Kotb, “You understand, all of us get it. There’s simply moments the place it form of will get you from out of nowhere. All of us perceive that. Everybody feels a number of stress proper now.”

“You form of go searching for somebody to hug simply because,” Kotb stated

Guthrie has been working from residence in a makeshift basement studio as a precaution towards the coronavirus, whereas Kotb has been sole anchor from the studio.

Kotb famous how the town had the biggest surge in coronavirus instances within the nation, and that Brees stepped in to assist. The rise in instances is being attributed by some to final month’s Mardi Gras celebrations.

“We’ve acquired to stay collectively proper now,” Brees advised Kotb in his interview.

Longtime Saints head coach Sean Payton was the primary NFL coach or participant identified to check optimistic for the coronavirus. He advised ESPN on March 19 that he went public with the information as a result of he desires folks to observe warnings and recommendation because the sickness spreads all through the US and the world. Since then, the Crescent Metropolis has change into one of many planet’s scorching spots for COVID-198