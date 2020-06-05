TNPSC Recruitment 2020 for 54 Assistant Posts at tnpsc.gov.in Apply Online:

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission recently published latest TNPSC recruitment notification at tnpsc.gov.in. The TNPSC Recruitment 2020 has numbers of vacancies offered by the department of Secretariat. The official announcement is available via the official TNPSC official portal tnpsc.gov.in.

There are around 54 vacancies offered for Assistant posts and for that qualification details are also provided here. After reading all these essential details, TNPSC candidates may apply for these posts. Importantly, candidates need to apply for these positions and complete all the application procedures before the last date. More details are available at the tnpsc.gov.in official TNPSC portal.

TNSPC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details:

Total Vacancies: 54 Posts

Name of Vacant Posts: Assistant in Departments of Secretariat

Posts’ Details:

GT: 16 Posts BC: 14 Posts BCM: 02 Posts MBC/ DC: 11 Posts SC (A): 02 Posts SC: 08 Posts ST: 01 Post

Required Educational Qualification:

Interested candidates must have their Bachelor degree through their relevant field/ with subjects through a government recognized institute. The institute, from which candidates have qualified, must be approved by UGC.

Age Limit:

Candidates’ age should be as per following based on to their category. Also for more details for

Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Castes (Arunthathiyar): 35 years

Scheduled Tribes: 35 years

Most Backward Classes / Denotified Communities, Backward Classes and Backward Classes (Muslims): 30 years

Others

Registration Fees:

Interested candidates need to pay some registration fees to apply for these vacancies. For that, candidates need to Register with 50/- and get the One Time Registration/ Password. After that, they have to pay the registration fees, which is different for various categories. The registration fees amount is 100/- for unreserved category candidates. They need to pay the taxes by Challan at Bank of India/ Indian Bank. Also, candidates may pay through Net Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card, etc. modes.

For more details related payment of fees, visit the official portal and get step wise details.

Selection Procedures:

TNPSC officials will conduct different selection procedures in which candidates need to appear. Various methods’ details will publish through the official site, and then candidates can get to know about it. Final selection procedures such as Personal Interview, Viva Voce, Document Verification will conduct.

Steps To Apply for TNPSC Recruitment 2020:

To apply online, first go to the official site tnpsc.gov.in. Also, they need existing Email ID and Password to complete procedures. At the official site, search for the Apply Online link. Official notification will open. Read all the instructions and then apply online. Enter required details and then go to next step. After that go to Apply and Click here for Payment link. After completing the application procedures, pay the fees. In the end, click on Submit Button. Get the print of filled form and keep it safe.

TNPSC Important Dates:

TNPSC Recruitment important date Important Dates: Last Date for Applying Online – Last Date of Paying Fees – Last Date of Getting Print of Form – Tentative Date of Written Test –

Check Here To Download Official Notification

Apply Online TNPSC Recruitment 2020

Official Site: www.tnspc.gov.in