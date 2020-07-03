TNPSC Previous Year Question Papers at www.tnpsc.gov.in:

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is the department of the government state of Tamilnadu, which is responsible for the recruitment of the public service in Tamil Nadu. This exam is conducted for the higher posts in the Tamil Nadu State for the public services such as Deputy Collector, Assistant Commissioner, and District Register. So the TNPSC released their model question paper for the upcoming examination at their official website www.tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Previous Year Question Papers:

So, recruit for in this non-interview post, candidates should start the preparation and for that TNPSC given all the previous years model question paper with answer for the good preparation, and you will give the best performance in the next exam. The model question paper is available in both languages like Tamil and English. There are various modes of examination such as Group 1, Group 2, Group 2a ETC.

Group 1 Question Paper: Group 1 exam is conducted in three modes.

The first written exam is conducting using OMR method. The main written examination conducted. After written exam, an oral test would be conducted.

For attempting the group 1 exam, you should prepare all Group 1 question then and then you will get a high score in the exam, and you should also prepare for the Oral Test. These question papers are in PDF format and Tamil and English Languages.

Group 2 Question Paper: The group 2 exam conduct in January 2020. This examination is conducted by Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission to every year. The previous years question paper very useful to the students for the examination. All the question paper provided with answers so students can easily prepare question and answer.

Group 2a Question Paper: The group 2a examination question papers are available for the next examination. All previous years question paper are available with an answer, so students can easily prepare. There are various posts available in the Tamil Nadu for the Public services. These posts are on Interview post. So students can hurry up to download all previous year’s question papers with answers in the PDF format and get more marks for the examination.

Name of the Examination Name of the Subject Year Download Assistant Public Prosecutor Gr.II (2020) Law Paper – I 2020 Assistant Public Prosecutor Gr.II(2020) Law Paper – II 2020 Assistant Public Prosecutor Gr.II(2020) Law Paper – III 2020 Assistant Public Prosecutor Gr.II(2020) Law Paper – IV 2020 Group – I (Preliminary) General Knowledge 2020 Group – I (Main) General Studies – Paper – 1 2020 Group – I (Main) General Studies – Paper – 2 2020 Combined Sub-ordinate Service Examination – I General Knowledge with General Tamil 2020 Combined Sub-ordinate Service Examination – I General Knowledge with General English 2020 Group-IV – Differently Abled Persons General Knowledge with General English 2020 Group-IV – Differently Abled Persons General Knowledge with General Tamil 2020 Village Administrative Officer (VAO) General Knowledge with General English 2020 Village Administrative Officer (VAO) General Knowledge with General Tamil 2020 Group-I (B) Assistant Commissioner in HR&CE General Knowledge with General Tamil 2020 Group-I (B) Assistant Commissioner in HR&CE General Knowledge with General English 2020 Combined Engineering Service Examination Electrical and Instrumentation Engineering 2020 Combined Engineering Service Examination Textile Engineering 2020 Combined Engineering Service Examination Mechanical and Production Engineering 2020 Combined Engineering Service Examination Civil Engineering 2020 Combined Engineering Service Examination Chemical Engineering 2020 Others Assistant Editor General Knowledge 2020 Assistant Geologist in Geology and Mining Sub-ordinate Service Geology 2020 Assistant Public Prosecutor Gr.II Law Paper – I 2020 Assistant Public Prosecutor Gr.II Law Paper – IV 2020 Assistant Public Prosecutor Gr.II Law Paper – II 2020 Assistant Public Prosecutor Gr.II Law Paper – III 2020 Assistant Surgeon (Dental) Dental Medicine 2020 Assistant Surgeon (SQE) Medical Science 2020 Curator & Asst. Curator Botany 2020 Curator & Asst. Curator Geology 2020 Curator & Asst. Curator Chemistry 2020 Curator & Asst. Curator Zoology 2020 Curator & Asst. Curator Geology 2020 Curator & Asst. Curator History 2020 Curator & Asst. Curator Ancient History and Archaeology 2020 Curator & Asst. Curator Zoology 2020 Curator & Asst. Curator Indian History 2020 Curator & Asst. Curator Anthropology 2020 Curator & Asst. Curator Anthropology 2020 Curator & Asst. Curator Sanskrit 2020 Curator & Asst. Curator Sanskrit 2020 Dairy Assistant Dairying 2020 Drugs Inspector Pharmacy / Pharmaceutical Science 2020 Forest Apprentice General Knowledge with General Tamil 2020 Forest Apprentice General Knowledge with General English 2020 General Foreman and Technical Assistant Automobile Engineering 2020 General Foreman and Technical Assistant Mechanical and Production Engineering 2020 Health Officer Social and Preventive Medicine (Degree Std.) 2020 Hostel Superintendent cum Physical Training Officer Physical Education 2020 Junior Assistant, Computer cum Vaccine Store Keeper & Store Keeper in Forensic Science Dept. Architecture 2020 Labour Officer Social Science and Labour Law 2020 Librarian in the Civil Service Training Institute Bhavanisagar Library Science 2020 Mass Interviewer Home Science 2020 Mass Interviewer Social Work 2020 Mass Interviewer Economics 2020 Rehabilitation Teacher Speech Pathology and Audiology 2020 School Assistant Physics 2020 School Assistant Zoology 2020 School Assistant Botany 2020 School Assistant Mathematics 2020 School Assistant English Language and Literature 2020 School Assistant Home Science 2020 School Assistant Tamil Language and Literature 2020 Scientific Assistant Gr.II Botany 2020 Scientific Assistant Gr.II Zoology 2020 Scientific Assistant Gr.II Chemistry 2020 Scientific Assistant Gr.II Forensic Science 2020 Scientific Assistant Gr.II Microbiology 2020 Scientific Assistant Gr.II Bio-Chemistry 2020 Special Assistant in DVAC General Knowledge with General Tamil 2020 Special Assistant in DVAC General Knowledge with General English 2020 Statistical Assistant & Block Health Statistician Statistics 2020 Statistical Assistant & Block Health Statistician Mathematics 2020 Statistical Assistant & Block Health Statistician Statistics 2020 Statistical Assistant & Block Health Statistician Mathematics 2020 Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Veterinary Science 2020 Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Veterinary Science 2020

Official Site: The TNPSC official site is www.tnpsc.gov.in.