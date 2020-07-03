TNPSC Previous Year Question Papers at www.tnpsc.gov.in

By
aarti
-

TNPSC Previous Year Question Papers at www.tnpsc.gov.in:

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is the department of the government state of Tamilnadu, which is responsible for the recruitment of the public service in Tamil Nadu. This exam is conducted for the higher posts in the Tamil Nadu State for the public services such as Deputy Collector, Assistant Commissioner, and District Register. So the TNPSC released their model question paper for the upcoming examination at their official website www.tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Previous Year Question Papers:

So, recruit for in this non-interview post, candidates should start the preparation and for that TNPSC given all the previous years model question paper with answer for the good preparation, and you will give the best performance in the next exam. The model question paper is available in both languages like Tamil and English. There are various modes of examination such as Group 1, Group 2, Group 2a ETC.

Group 1 Question Paper: Group 1 exam is conducted in three modes.

  1. The first written exam is conducting using OMR method.
  2. The main written examination conducted.
  3. After written exam, an oral test would be conducted.

For attempting the group 1 exam, you should prepare all Group 1 question then and then you will get a high score in the exam, and you should also prepare for the Oral Test. These question papers are in PDF format and Tamil and English Languages.

Group 2 Question Paper: The group 2 exam conduct in January 2020. This examination is conducted by Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission to every year. The previous years question paper very useful to the students for the examination. All the question paper provided with answers so students can easily prepare question and answer.

Group 2a Question Paper: The group 2a examination question papers are available for the next examination. All previous years question paper are available with an answer, so students can easily prepare. There are various posts available in the Tamil Nadu for the Public services. These posts are on Interview post. So students can hurry up to download all previous year’s question papers with answers in the PDF format and get more marks for the examination.

READ  Goa Board HSSC Result 2020 Availabe at www.gbshse.gov.in
Name of the ExaminationName of the SubjectYearDownload
Assistant Public Prosecutor Gr.II (2020)Law Paper – I2020 
Assistant Public Prosecutor Gr.II(2020)Law Paper – II2020 
Assistant Public Prosecutor Gr.II(2020)Law Paper – III2020 
Assistant Public Prosecutor Gr.II(2020)Law Paper – IV2020 
Group – I (Preliminary)General Knowledge2020 
Group – I (Main)General Studies – Paper – 12020 
Group – I (Main)General Studies – Paper – 22020 
Combined Sub-ordinate Service Examination – IGeneral Knowledge with General Tamil2020 
Combined Sub-ordinate Service Examination – IGeneral Knowledge with General English2020 
Group-IV – Differently Abled PersonsGeneral Knowledge with General English2020 
Group-IV – Differently Abled PersonsGeneral Knowledge with General Tamil2020 
Village Administrative Officer (VAO)General Knowledge with General English2020 
Village Administrative Officer (VAO)General Knowledge with General Tamil2020 
Group-I (B) Assistant Commissioner in HR&CEGeneral Knowledge with General Tamil2020 
Group-I (B) Assistant Commissioner in HR&CEGeneral Knowledge with General English2020 
Combined Engineering Service ExaminationElectrical and Instrumentation Engineering2020 
Combined Engineering Service ExaminationTextile Engineering2020 
Combined Engineering Service ExaminationMechanical and Production Engineering2020 
Combined Engineering Service ExaminationCivil Engineering2020 
Combined Engineering Service ExaminationChemical Engineering2020
Others
Assistant EditorGeneral Knowledge2020 
Assistant Geologist in Geology and Mining Sub-ordinate ServiceGeology2020 
Assistant Public Prosecutor Gr.IILaw Paper – I2020 
Assistant Public Prosecutor Gr.IILaw Paper – IV2020 
Assistant Public Prosecutor Gr.IILaw Paper – II2020 
Assistant Public Prosecutor Gr.IILaw Paper – III2020 
Assistant Surgeon (Dental)Dental Medicine2020 
Assistant Surgeon (SQE)Medical Science2020 
Curator & Asst. CuratorBotany2020 
Curator & Asst. CuratorGeology2020 
Curator & Asst. CuratorChemistry2020 
Curator & Asst. CuratorZoology2020 
Curator & Asst. CuratorGeology2020 
Curator & Asst. CuratorHistory2020 
Curator & Asst. CuratorAncient History and Archaeology2020 
Curator & Asst. CuratorZoology2020 
Curator & Asst. CuratorIndian History2020 
Curator & Asst. CuratorAnthropology2020 
Curator & Asst. CuratorAnthropology2020 
Curator & Asst. CuratorSanskrit2020 
Curator & Asst. CuratorSanskrit2020 
Dairy AssistantDairying2020 
Drugs InspectorPharmacy / Pharmaceutical Science2020 
Forest ApprenticeGeneral Knowledge with General Tamil2020 
Forest ApprenticeGeneral Knowledge with General English2020 
General Foreman and Technical AssistantAutomobile Engineering2020 
General Foreman and Technical AssistantMechanical and Production Engineering2020 
Health OfficerSocial and Preventive Medicine (Degree Std.)2020 
Hostel Superintendent cum Physical Training OfficerPhysical Education2020 
Junior Assistant, Computer cum Vaccine Store Keeper & Store Keeper in Forensic Science Dept.Architecture2020 
Labour OfficerSocial Science and Labour Law2020 
Librarian in the Civil Service Training Institute BhavanisagarLibrary Science2020 
Mass InterviewerHome Science2020 
Mass InterviewerSocial Work2020 
Mass InterviewerEconomics2020 
Rehabilitation TeacherSpeech Pathology and Audiology2020 
School AssistantPhysics2020 
School AssistantZoology2020 
School AssistantBotany2020 
School AssistantMathematics2020 
School AssistantEnglish Language and Literature2020 
School AssistantHome Science2020 
School AssistantTamil Language and Literature2020 
Scientific Assistant Gr.IIBotany2020 
Scientific Assistant Gr.IIZoology2020 
Scientific Assistant Gr.IIChemistry2020 
Scientific Assistant Gr.IIForensic Science2020 
Scientific Assistant Gr.IIMicrobiology2020 
Scientific Assistant Gr.IIBio-Chemistry2020 
Special Assistant in DVACGeneral Knowledge with General Tamil2020 
Special Assistant in DVACGeneral Knowledge with General English2020 
Statistical Assistant & Block Health StatisticianStatistics2020 
Statistical Assistant & Block Health StatisticianMathematics2020 
Statistical Assistant & Block Health StatisticianStatistics2020 
Statistical Assistant & Block Health StatisticianMathematics2020 
Veterinary Assistant SurgeonVeterinary Science2020 
Veterinary Assistant SurgeonVeterinary Science2020 
READ  Exchange Aggregator CoinSwitch Launches App in India

Official Site: The TNPSC official site is www.tnpsc.gov.in.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here