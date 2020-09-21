TNPSC Assistant Recruitment 2020 Assistant Recruitment Apply for 1947 Group-II A Services

TNPSC Assistant Recruitment 2020 Apply for 1947 Group-II A Services Assistant Recruitment

A notification has been announced that TNPSC is going to recruit candidates for Group-II A Services. There are 1947 vacancies, so job seekers have a great opportunity to be the part of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission. To apply you should go through with an official advertisement or you can read the following information.

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission is recognized as TNPSC and the purpose of this department is to recruit candidates for various civil services under the state government of Tamil Nadu.

All jobs announced by TNPSC is under State Government payroll, and that is one of the reasons that job seekers like to apply in all recruitment announced by TNPSC. In every recruitment, vast numbers of applicants apply for different posts, and it results in competition.

To secure your set, you need expert guidance and your preparation also should be well. Many of the candidates join different coaching classes and prepare well for the test it will also help you to perform the test.

The final selection of applied posts will be based on the overall performance of candidates in the recruitment procedure. All elected candidates will get the pay scale as mentioned in the official advertisement.

TNPSC Assistant Recruitment:

Applicants who are looking for a job and more interested in any government job then here is the chance that you can get the job. Here in TNPSC Assistant Recruitment 2020, there are 1947 vacancies, so you have lots of opportunities to get your seat.

First before apply in this recruitment go through with eligibility criteria and if you are qualified enough to apply then only apply for the same otherwise, the application will be rejected for the same.

Online submission of the application form will start from October 12, 2020. Candidates can submit their application before the last day of submission of implementation. In case, they get failed to submit the application with all eligibility criteria in the next recruitment process. Here are some of the details of TNPSC Assistant Recruitment 2020 Apply for 1947 Group-II A Services

Name of the Recruitment

TNPSC Assistant Recruitment 2020

Vacant posts

Total 1947 vacancies available

Name of the Service Name of the Post No. of vacancies Pay Scale Advt-17/2020 Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service Recruitment Personal Clerk Recruitment 01 vacancies Rs.5200- 20200+ Grade Pay Rs.2800/- (PB1) Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service Recruitment Assistant Recruitment 822 vacancies Rs.5200- 20200+ Grade Pay Rs.2800/- (PB1) Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service Recruitment Assistant Recruitment 510 vacancies Rs.5200- 20200+ Grade Pay Rs.2800/- (PB1) Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service Recruitment Assistant Recruitment 191 vacancies Rs.5200- 20200+ Grade Pay Rs.2600/- (PB1) Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service Recruitment Planning Junior Assistant Recruitment 02 vacancies Rs.5200- 20200+ Grade Pay Rs.2600/- (PB1) Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service Recruitment Assistant Recruitment 26 vacancies Rs.5200- 20200+ Grade Pay Rs.2600/- (PB1) Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service Recruitment Assistant Recruitment 02 vacancies Rs.5200- 20200+ Grade Pay Rs.2600/- (PB1) Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat Service Recruitment Lower Division Clerk Recruitment 01 vacancies Rs.5200- 20200+ Grade Pay Rs.2600/- (PB1) Tamil Nadu Co-operative Subordinate Service Recruitment Junior Co-operative Auditor Recruitment 298+10 vacancies Rs.5200- 20200+ Grade Pay Rs.2400/- (PB2) Advt-18/2020 Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service Recruitment Assistant Recruitment 36 vacancies Rs.5200- 20200+ Grade Pay Rs.2800/- (PB1) Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service Recruitment Assistant Recruitment 30 vacancies Rs.5200- 20200+ Grade Pay Rs.2800/- (PB1) Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service Recruitment Assistant Recruitment 10 vacancies Rs.5200- 20200+ Grade Pay Rs.2800/- (PB1) Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service Recruitment Personal Clerk Recruitment 07 vacancies Rs.5200- 20200+ Grade Pay Rs.2800/- (PB1) Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service Recruitment Personal Clerk Recruitment 01 vacancies Rs.5200- 20200+ Grade Pay Rs.2800/- (PB1)

Application fee

Candidates need to pay Rs.75 as application fees.

Age Limit

Age relaxation will be applicable as per the government rules and regulations.

The minimum age will be 18, and the maximum age will be 30 years as on July 01, 2020

Educational Qualification

Here there are many different posts available and for all of them there is a little bit different, so you are suggested to check out it from the advertisement.

Selection Process

In this recruitment, the selection will be based on the overall performance in the written entrance test as well as personal interviews. By the cut of marks, applicants will get a call letter for the other process.

Submit of the Application form starts from Oct 12, 2020

The last date for submission of the application form is Nov 13, 2020.

