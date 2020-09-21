TNPG Results 2020 – Tamil Nadu PG Medical Result & Merit List 2020

TNPG Results in 2020 – Tamil Nadu PG Medical Result & Merit List 2020:

The Tamil Nadu PG Medical Test Result and Merit List 2020 is available on to the official site www.tnhealth.org. The Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department have been conducting the TNPG examination on the 14th of February 2020.

So the candidates who appear in this examination they can download their result on to the official site. The result notification declared on the 15th of February 2020. There are thousands of candidates are appeared for this examination.

The Tamil Nadu PG Medical Test is a level state postgraduate entrance exam for getting admission into the Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), and Diploma Programs in government institute or Self Finance Institute.

Every year Tamil Nadu selection committee is conducting this examination and thousands of aspirants applied for this examination. Now this year conduct this exam conduct for the admission for 465 MD, 291 MS, and 403 Diploma Programs seats offered by the government or private institutions of the Tamil Nadu State.

The Tamil Nadu PG Entrance examination conduct for the various courses for the Master of Surgery (MS), Master of Medicine (MD), and Diploma Programs to get admissions into the various private or Government Institutions in the Tamil Nadu state.

Now the result notification is released on to the official site. So the candidates who have appeared in the exam they can check and download their result on to the main portal. The result declared on the 15th of February 2020.

The Tamil Nadu PG Merit List announced on the 19th of February 2020. The Tamil Nadu PG Medical Merit List will contain those names who cleared the written exam. The Merit List is important for getting admission into the various Government or Private Institutions. So the prime candidates can check their Merit List on to the main portal.

Name of the Examination Board: Selection Committee Directorate of Medical Education, Chennai

Name of the Exam: Tamil Nadu Post Graduate Medical Entrance Exam 2020

Post Category: Tamil Nadu PG Medical Result & Merit List 2020

Result Date: The result declared on the 15th of February 2020.

The Tamil Nadu Post Graduate Medical Entrance Exam was conducted on the 14th of February 2020. Now it is declared the result notification on the main site. Aspirants follow the steps for checking the TNPG Medical Result 2020 as shown below.

Visit the official site at tnhealth.org. Then on the home page click on to the Result link. Search the link “TN PG Medical Results 2020” and click on that. Then enter your Roll No or Seat No and enter other required detail and click on the submit button. Now the result will be displayed on your screen. Save it and take a print out for future reference.

Official Site: www.tnhealth.org