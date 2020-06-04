TNEB TANGEDCO Recruitment 2020 for 1275 AE JA Technical Asst at www.tangedco.gov.in:

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board has released its latest TNEB TANGEDCO Recruitment 2020 to recruit aspirants for various posts. The tangedco.gov.in official recruitment notification has been published through the TNEB official web portal and has invited interested candidates to apply for their relevant posts of Engineering field.

Around 1275 vacancies have been declared here and are to be filled by the department. Those who were dreaming of having their government job, this is the right opportunity. They need to hurry to apply for these posts and complete all required application procedures.

TNEB Vacancies at tangedco.gov.in:

In a recent recruitment notification, TNEB has declared huge vacancies into their electricity department. They have offered vacancies for posts such as Assistant Engineer (AE), Technical Assistant (TA), Junior Assistant (JA), Field Assistant (FA) Trainee, Typist, Draughtsman, Tester Chemical, Assistant Accounts Officer and much more.

After such a time, government recruitment for so many vacancies has declared. This is a bright chance to apply and grab this opportunity to get a step closer to the government job tangedco.gov.in.

About the Department:

Tamil Nadu GEDCO is one of the leading government departments of the state. Each year, numbers of vacancies are declared by the department, in association with the TNEB of course. Such recruitments are best chances for aspirants who have been waiting for their recruitments as per their career.

This is a fascinating recruitment notification for guys who qualified throughout the Engineering field. TANGEDCO under Tamil Nadu Electricity Board is the electricity generation as well as distribution company of the state. It is a public sector undertaking company with its headquarters located in Chennai.

Throughout the Tamil Nadu state, everything related to Power Transmission, Generation, Distribution and much more is being handled and managed by the department. To be part of such huge always working government body, one needs to have vast knowledge and enough skills to do the job.

TNEB TANGEDCO Recruitment 2020 Details:

Total Vacancies: 1275 Posts

Name Wise Vacancies:

Assistant Engineering Posts:

Assistant Engineer – Electrical: 300 Posts

Assistant Engineer – Civil: 25 Posts

Assistant Engineer – Mechanical: — Technical Posts:

Technical Assistant – Electrical: 300 Posts

Field Assistant – Trainee: 400 Posts

Technical Assistant – Mechanical: —

Assistant Draughtsman: — Junior and Other Posts:

Junior Assistant/ Accounts: 250 Posts

Junior Assistant/ Administration: —

Tester – Chemical: —

Typist: —

Steno – Typist: — Other Posts

Assistant Accounts Officer: 18 Posts

TNEB TANGEDCO Recruitment Educational Qualification:

Numbers of vacancies for different posts offered here, and each of these posts of Engineer/ Assistant require various qualification.

Applicants belonging to Engineering field and those who have qualified their Diploma/ Degree are considered as eligible for these posts. Candidates should also have basic knowledge of computer as per their qualification.

Young and talented aspirants having Graduation or its equivalent experience, i.e., B.Com/ B.Sc/ ITI/ Engineering Diploma or Degree, etc. may apply for this recruitment. For post wise required education, refer to the official notification and get all the details from it.

TNEB TANGEDCO Recruitment Age Limit:

Candidates who desire to apply for this recruitment, their age should be between 21 to 30 years as on 1st July 2020. Those who belong to various reserved categories shall also be provided age relaxation and will be allowed for few years into their upper age limit.

To get upper age limit for each of the category, refer to the official TNEB notification tangedco.gov.in and get details.

Registration Fees:

To apply for the TNEB TANGEDCO Recruitment 2020 candidates need to pay registration fees/ application fees. Before getting any of the details further, note that the amount of the registration fees are Non-Refundable as well as Non-Adjustable.

Payment details for various categories/ candidates are as below:

For OC/ BCO/ BCM and MBC candidates: 500/- rupees

For SC/ ST and SCA candidates: 250/- rupees

For Destitute widow and Disabled candidates: 250/- rupees

TNEB TANGEDCO Selection Procedures:

There will be different selection procedures from which candidates will be selected based on their performances. Overall good performance and marks shall consider while selecting candidates.

There will be a Written Test at first, and after that, there will be Personal Interview. After all these procedures have complete, there will be Document Verification. For both these tests, i.e., Written and Interview there’s a marks weightage scheme. Candidates will be selected 85% from Written Test and 15% from Personal Interview.

Written Test Details:

For Written Test, the examination venue is supposed to be Ramanujan Computing Centre, Anna University at Guindy, Chennai. Additionally, candidates will also require their Admit card for attending the written test. Admit card is declared 8-10 days before the examination date.

So, candidates need to keep on checking the official site, and whenever to admit card has published, there will be a direct link to download it. After the written exam has successfully conducted, the result will release within few weeks and then further selection procedures will also release.

Further procedures’ venue shall also notify via E-Mail, SMS, Web Portal Release, etc. To receive latest notifications regarding this recruitment and its procedures, keep visiting the department’s official site tangedco.gov.in and receive all the essential information.

Steps To Apply TNEB TANGEDCO Recruitment 2020:

First of all, go to the official site tangedco.gov.in and go to the Home Page. Search for the link: “TNEB TANGEDCO Notification for AE (Electrical and Civil), JA (Accounts), Field Asst. (Trainee) and Technical Asst. (Electrical) Vacancies” and click on it. New link, the PDF file for Application Notification will open. Read all the details carefully and then start applying for your relevant post. To start applying online, Go to the “TNEB Apply Online” link. All essential instructions are available. Enter details correctly and complete the procedure. Also when asked, upload your scanned photograph and signature into mentioned format and size. At last, click on “Submit” Button. As you click on submit, you will see a system generated Unique Reference ID. Write it down and keep it safe, as you will need it for further usage. Just for the remark, get a print out of the filled form.

Official Site: www.tangedco.gov.in