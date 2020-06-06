TNEB TANGEDCO Direct Recruitment 2020 Hall Ticket www.tangedcodirectrecruitment.in

www.tangedcodirectrecruitment.in – TNEB TANGEDCO Direct Recruitment 2020 Hall Ticket:

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board published the TNEB TANGEDCO AE Hall Ticket notification of the TNEB TANGEDCO AE Hall Ticket 2020 on to the central portal www.tangedco.gov.in. There are a total of 375 vacancies available for the Assistant Engineer of Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical streams. So now the good news for students who appeared in the exam, The Tamil Nadu Generation & Distribution Corporation Ltd (TANGEDCO) is released the TNEB AE Hall Ticket from 2020.

The Tamil Nadu Generation & Distribution Corporation Ltd (TANGEDCO) is the largest power generation Industry of the Tamil Nadu State. The headquarters of it comes in Chennai, Tamil Nadu State. The TNEB was conducting the exam for the recruitment of 2020. The TANGEDCO is a public sector industry for supply electricity into the Tamil Nadu state. Now, this Electricity Industry divided into two sub-industries are Transmission Corporation Limited and Tamil Nadu Generation & Distribution Corporation.

The TNEB TANGEDCO has declared the Hall Ticket notification on to the central portal. The examination carried out for the TNEB Recruitment for the Assistant Engineer of the Electrical, Civil, and Mechanical Posts. There are a total of 375 vacancies available. A large number of candidates had to appear in the TNEB exam. Now the Cut off Marks and Merit List available on to the official site. So the candidates can visit the official website and check their Hall Ticket.

The examination conducted in the various centers of the Tamil Nadu State such as Chennai, Erode, Vellore, Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Villupuram, and Tirunelveli. The Hall Ticket declared very soon at the official site. So the candidates check the official site frequently to get the cutoff marks.

TO get more details about the TNEB Hall Ticket from 2020 and cut off Marks & Merit List as shown below.

Name of the Organization: Tamil Nadu Generation & Distributed Corporation Ltd

Name of the Exam: TNEB Assistant Engineer

Number of Vacancies: Total 375 number of jobs available.

Job Location: The job located in Tamil Nadu State.

Job Type: This is a Government Job.

Selection Process:

Candidates who are qualified with the minimum marks in the written exam they asked for the Interview. The Merit List and minimum Cut off displayed on the Hall Ticket.

How to Check TNEB Hall Ticket 2020?

Candidates follow the steps for checking the TNEB Assistant Engineer Hall Ticket 2020 on to the official site given below.

Candidates visit the TNEB official site at tangedco.gov.in. On the home page search the link and click on “TNEB AE Hall Ticket 2020”. Now enter your registration Id, User Name, and Date of Birth and click on the submit button. Then the TNEB TANGEDCO AE Hall Ticket will be displayed on your screen. Now download it and take a print out for future references.

Official Website: www.tangedcodirectrecruitment.in www.tangedco.gov.in