TNEA 2020 Notification, Application Form, Exam Syllabus, Form Correction, Pattern, Dates, Result check at www.annauniv.edu:

The Anna University has conducted the examination of TNEA 2020. Now it declares the notification of TNEA 2020 Application Form, Exam Syllabus, Form Correction, Pattern, Dates, and Result on the official site www.annauniv.edu. The Anna University conducts the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission 2020 examination. So the candidates want to apply for TNEA 2020 exam they can apply at online on to the official site.

TNEA 2020:

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Test (TNEA) authorized under the Anna University, Chennai. The main aim of conduct this TNEA exam is to get admissions in B.E. / B.Tech. Courses at the various institutes or colleges of the Tamil Nadu State. There were a large number of candidates are appeared for this examination. The admissions in the engineering colleges will make through ranked score which the students get in the examination.To get more information about the TNEA 2020 candidates clicks on the official site at www.annauniv.edu.

Name of the Organization: Anna University, Chennai

Name of the Examination: TNEA 2020 (Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission Test)

Exam Level: This is state level examination.

Exam Stream: Engineering Entrance Exam

TNEA 2020 Eligibility Criteria:

The candidates should have to the native certificate of the Tamil Nadu state. If the candidates are outside studied, then their schooling certificate in Tamil Nadu state may also apply. The candidates must be complete their 12th class with the subjects of Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

TNEA 2020 Application Fee:

The candidates have to pay TNEA 2020 application fee Rs.500/- for the General Category candidates. If the candidates come from the OBC/ SC/ ST category, they pay up to RS.250/-.

TNEA 2020 Exam Syllabus:

The TNEA 2020 question paper contains all the question multiple choice from the topics such as Chemistry, Physics, and Mathematics. The written test time duration will be two hours. There will be no negative marking system for the wrong answer.

How to apply for TNEA 2020?

The candidates have to follow the steps for applying the exam of TNEA 2020 at given below.

First candidates visit the official site annauniv.edu. On the home page find the link “TNEA 2020 Application Form” and click on that. Then fill all the necessary details. Candidates attach your passport size photo and scanned signature with the form. Then pay the application fee through the credit card/ debit card. Download the application form of TNEA 2020 and take a print out for the further use.

TNEA 2020

Official site: www.annauniv.edu