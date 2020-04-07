TMKOC: Iyer took the decision to divorce, Babita

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmaah:

In TV’s most popular comedy serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, Jetha Lal loves her neighbor Babita. Babita also considers Jetha Lal as her best friend in Gokuldham. It was once shown on the show that there is some confusion between Babita and her husband Krishnan Iyer. After which the matter increases so much that both of them are ready to divorce each other. After this, Babita tells Jetha Lal that she will now leave this society and leave. On hearing this, the ground slips under the firstborn’s feet.

On hearing Babita leaving Gokuldham Society, Jetha Lal gets emotional and says that you don’t need to go anywhere. Think of my house as your home, Iyer also talks about selling his flat in Gokuldham. At the same time, Babita tells Jetha Lal that I no longer have to go to the house where I used to stay with Iyer. After this, Jetha Lal takes Babita to his house to explain.

After sleeping Babita in her bedroom with wife Daya, Jetha Lal starts worrying about how she will do her life. Babita then comes out of the room and comes to the couch near Jetha Lal. Jetha Lal asks what happened when you want something. During this time Babita says that she does not want anything, just needs your support and as soon as she says that she gets emotional by embracing Jetha Lal and says that you are my best friend.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2a7kUF7N2gM

After this, Jetha Lal’s happiness does not remain, but his happiness does not last long and he falls down from the couch. He then realizes that he was dreaming. Babita is lying inside with mercy.