Tito Muzik climbs firmly and gives himself a chance in the competitive urban world

Just a few months ago Ismael Rodríguez was in the middle of the silence of his recording studio, when suddenly it occurred to him to jokingly ask the musical producer Bryan, known as “The Mind of the Team” to turn on the console because he wanted to to record.

“I recorded it and then I showed it to a couple of people, without them knowing it was me, to find out what they thought,” he recalled with his particular way of speaking.

This Massachusetts native says that when he showed the demo to several people, they were surprised to learn that the voice that was interpreting that trap was that of Ismael Rodríguez himself, a musical entrepreneur who dedicated himself to promoting the singing career of his great friend Jmiel, to whom he gave the support to exploit his talent and take him to record at his record label.

Just as he helped Jmiel, the businessman began to work with other prospects such as Fonzeka, but do not believe that it is the Colombian Fonseca who sings “Te Sentio Flores” or “El Arroyito”, this is Fonseca with K, who also began to savor the success. Later they all recorded together the single “Many Secrets” which later became popular with the people.

With the support of the people who listened to it, Rodríguez felt it was time to give himself a chance and the song he recorded and had good comments he called “Lonely”, although he decided that he would not release it through any platform “because I admit that I was scared. I was a little scared. However, that motivated me to record my own music, ”said the interpreter of Puerto Rican descent in a statement.

After a month of recording “Lonely”, he dared to record another five songs in his studio and took one of them and released it for the public to comment. That theme was “I married the street.” The subject suddenly had a very good acceptance. From that moment Tito Muzik was born, thus taking his first steps as a professional artist in this competitive world of urban music.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

Today, with the road in sight and taking firm steps, Tito Muzik sweeps away with his new single “Tu foto” and in this way he enjoys its success and no longer remains admiring the urban exponents that he himself supported. Now he lives it in his own flesh.

For 7 years, Tito Muzik has produced his own record company called High Muzik, but it is now that this businessman-turned-artist is dedicating himself to compose and jealously monitor everything that has to do with the recording and production of his themes.

“In the composition I am inspired by things that I have gone through in my life. I try not to talk about things or situations that I do not know, I want to be honest and authentic with the public, “said the artist who, beyond the pandemic, has seen that 2020 has given him an opportunity to embark on a magical course.

The quarantine that has caused the spread of the coronavirus has not stopped Tito Muzik, on the contrary it has prompted him to launch “Your Photo” which is already in the Top 40 of the Billboard urban billboard, after his single “Clothes interior ”managed to position itself among the 20 most listened to songs on Billboard’s urban billboard.

“I chose it because it seems very commercial to me and it is a song that everyone can listen to, from children to adults. Tell how I met my wife. I saw her on Facebook once and from that day I saw her photo I fell in love. I tried to talk to her, and she answered me. We went out one day and the rest is history ”, she said about the origin of“ Your photo ”, the promotional single that continues to climb, since just days after its launch it already exceeded half a million visits on YouTube.