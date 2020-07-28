Tips to get the most value out of your cell phone when selling it

Angela Lang / CNET



Phones lose value the instant you start using them. But, unlike a refrigerator and most cars, you’re not going to keep your phone for five, 10, or 20 years before buying a new cell phone. Most of us choose to resell or redeem our phone when we want to update it. Either way, we all have the same goal: get the most amount of money or exchange value.

Even though you have no control over the depreciation rate of the value of your phone, you can keep a good part of the value of the device if you take care of it and keep it in good condition. This is something you should start thinking about now and not days before you want to sell or redeem it. Here we present the aspects to which you should pay attention.

Angela Lang / CNET



Cover is key

Yes, it’s ugly, but you need one. You probably already use one to protect the delicate screen or glass back of your phone. Yes, we know that it hides the beauty of the device, but if you want your cell phone to be fine when you want to resell it, a case is the answer.

An advice: Buy a case before you start using the phone. Phones can fall and break as soon as they come out of the box.

What to look for in a cover: Full coverage of all sides and a kind of relief between the screen and the edge of the case.

Check out these covers for iPhone XS and XS Max [fotos] To see photos

Buy a screen protector — right now

Because you need it: The screen protectors are placed on top of the original screen of the cell phone. Opt for a glass screen protector, not plastic. There are many screen saver options in operators and in online stores. A good protector can cost you money, but a $ 30 protector is worth it in the long run and will help you get perhaps hundreds of dollars more when reselling or redeeming your phone.

Have a replacement unit: Screen protectors can break when the phone is dropped, so having a replacement on hand isn’t a bad idea. If you don’t need it when you resell or redeem your phone, you can include the extra protector as part of the package.

We tested the cameras of the Galaxy S10 Plus [fotos] To see photos

Keep the box and all the parts

Yes, really: Operators will always prefer having the original charger, but they may not care so much about the box when you trade in your phone. On the other hand, if you sell it through Craigslist or Swappa, the person interested in the device will want to see the device in the box. Repacking the phone in its original packaging will make the device more attractive, which will translate into more money.

What do I do with the cover? You can sell it.

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Clean your phone before selling it

Cleaning is money: This is an important aspect, whether you sell your phone to a stranger through a reseller such as Gazelle, or trade it in with an operator or manufacturer. You’ll get more money for a phone that looks and works like new.

Since you will not receive payment until the buyer inspects the phone, you may end up receiving less than what you ask for if the phone does not meet expectations. Clean your phone as it should before selling it is very worthwhile.

And what of the parts? Clean the case and cover with a damp cloth.

Derek Poore/CNET



Repairing a broken screen may be worth it

Do the math: You could end up with more money if you decide to repair the broken screen on your phones before trying to sell or redeem it.

Why bother to repair the phone? Phones with broken screens lose some of their value as parts can be reconditioned or disassembled for recycling or for repair to other phones.

How to decide whether to repair or not? Go to a reseller’s website or your phone’s redemption site to see how they calculate the value of your broken or water damaged phone. And compare this figure to the value of a phone devoid of damage. Then consider the cost of the repair. If the difference that results in the calculation of these numbers is enough, then it is worth the trouble to fix the cell phone.

What else do I have to know?

In all cases, you should create a backup of your phone and put it back to factory settings before reselling or exchanging it. This will help protect your personal data, photos and other information you need when you switch devices. In this article you will find much more information about how to recycle your phone for money.