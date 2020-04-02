Being a top website, Tinklepad is not a legitimate website. It shares pirated content and illegal links. But don’t worry, in this article, we’ll also tell you about the best legal platforms for streaming movies. So read till this article till the end. Trust me this article is surely going to be very helpful for you.

About Tinklepad

Tinklepad is surely an amazing Google search engine based website to find, stream and download the top-rated movies, TV shows and much more for free. This website comes with an easy user-interface and with tons of great features that make interacting with the website more easy and fun. Tinklepad has a massive collection of online content to offer, all these content is well organized, you can search for the content you’re looking for by different categories like recently added latest HD movies, latest TV shows, release year, popular movies and many more.

Moreover, the website has a lot to offer which makes it stand-out. Including the fact that apart from standard or high-quality you can even stream movies and TV shows in 4k with subtitles as well. You can easily find the movie or TV show of your choice, from the old classic to the latest and greatest. We couldn’t have asked for anything more, knowing the fact that it is a free website.

However, arguably it is an amazing website for streaming movies or TV shows. But as mentioned above this is not a legitimate website because of its abnormal behavior as this website shares pirated content and illegal links. These links are so much dangerous that it can even steal your private information present on your device and can easily harm your device. Presumably, that must be the reason why there is such a strong restriction on using such websites. As a result, torrent websites are banned in India and several other countries as well.

Why you should avoid Tinklepad for streaming movies?

Tinklepad is undoubtedly one of the best free websites for streaming online content. But keeping good things aside, as we know it is a torrent website and its major source of earnings are third party ads, these ads contain malware and unwanted files that can destroy your privacy and can even harm your device. Hence, Pirated websites are considered as highly unsafe and insecure websites to use.

Furthermore, because of sharing pirated content and illegal links. The usage of torrent websites is strictly restricted in India. Accessing such websites is an offense and perhaps it can even cost you some serious punishment.

How you can download movies legally?

If you want the best possible experience in movie viewing, then my friend you should switch to legal platforms for streaming or downloading content. Some of the popular legal platforms are Netflix, Disney+, Tubi TV, Popcornflix and much more. If you watch out, you’ll find the majority of legal platforms offer subscription-based services. They allow users to pay a fixed amount of monthly subscription charges to access quality content. These platforms are legitimate and offer a massive variety of world-class content including movies, TV shows, web series, documentaries and much more.

All the options that are mentioned above are legal and safe. You can access these platforms across multiple devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops.