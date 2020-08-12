Tini, Yatra, Becky G and other celebrities reveal their youthful follies

Becky G, Sebastián Yatra, Mau and Ricky, Tini, Carlos Rivera, Joss Favela and other stars revealed what were their greatest antics or follies as young people and what is for them the source of eternal youth.

The stars, many hoping to win one of the awards that will be presented at the Premios Juventud ceremony in Miami on Thursday, gave themselves to memories telling anecdotes that include multi-colored cows and tattoos that have been erased today. There is also more than one adventure that could end in tragedy and others that could end their careers.

Ricky Montaner, who with his younger brother make up the duet Mau and Ricky, recalled that his passion for skateboards ended abruptly when he had a terrible fall on one of the ramps that he built. “I killed myself so ugly that I never wanted to get on one again,” he said when speaking of the madness he most regrets.

“We went on vacation to a farm that our parents had and we lived doing disasters. One of them was leaving a multicolored cow after organizing a fight with paintball guns, “said Mau.

“It was very horrible, that is not done,” acknowledged the artist, who will premiere with his brother his most recent single “Papás” on the stage of Premios Juventud, which will take place at the Hard Rock Hotel, located in the city of Hollywood, about 20 miles north of Miami.

Another who associates the pain of youth with animals is the Mexican singer-songwriter Joss Favela, whose greatest madness almost sent him to the hospital.

I was at “my parents’ ranch and I got on a horse that was not the most suitable for me and I ignored taking a route that they told me to avoid,” said the artist.

“There came a time when I fell, but I got one foot stuck in the stirrup and it dragged me for a while until I was on the ground,” he told about this incident for which for “a long, long time” he suffered severe pain back in silence.

Tattoos and surgeries

Argentine singer Tini has already got rid of her biggest prank. The young woman got two tattoos on a getaway with her friends in Argentina. “One was a little hand making the peace symbol and the other was behind the neck,” he revealed.

Five years have passed since then and today she has neither, although she is still a super fan of tattoos and wears several. “I believe that it is valid to change and recognize that what once identified you, no longer does and evolve,” the artist stressed.

Alejandra Guzmán, who has undergone more than 30 surgeries to correct the effects of an implant with polymers to increase her buttocks, affirms that this was her worst madness. “I almost died from it. I have been through a lot of pain and I tell my story so that other girls do not do what I did, “said the judge of” La Voz USA “, who hopes to win the trophy this Sunday during the final program.

The American singer Becky G, meanwhile, describes herself as “the mother” of her friends: “when we go out, I am the one who is always telling them what not to do,” she said, and that is why her madness does not go over a night with “A sip of tequila” that he shouldn’t have had.

Labor follies

Carlos Rivera acknowledges that his follies have turned out well for him. The first was to appear in the Mexican edition of La Academia in 2004 “without godparents” or more support than his talent. He won and is one of the few artists to come out of this type of competition who has achieved an international career.

“Although I was not that young (young man), I think a bigger madness than that was when in 2015 I fought against my record company so that they would release my album ‘Yo creo’, as it was. When I presented it in a meeting they told me that it did not work and that I would have to make a new one. I had to defend him and I knew that this could end my career, but I believed in him a lot, “he admitted.

The album achieved Gold Record certification in Mexico, in less than a month, and received for the second time the Dial Award in Spain for Musical Career. In addition, he opened the door to Disney, where he was the interpreter in Spanish of “Remember me”, the title track of the movie “Coco.”

For his part, the Italian artist RUGGERO recalled that during the last concert of the musical tour of the Disney Channel series “Violetta” he organized with the cast to hide from the producers when the show began. “It was just to give them a scare, but we were locked in there for 40 minutes. It was terrible, ”he recalled.

For Yatra, the main madness is the one he has in mind and has to do with his friends Mau and Ricky to whom he promised to return the “disgust” that they had “destroyed” his dressing room in February, during the Lo Nuestro Awards.

With a smile in his eyes, behind the mask that he wore in the rehearsals for the awards, the Colombian artist affirmed that “it is the joyful and playful spirit that keeps us young, beyond age. That is the secret of eternal youth ”.