Tinder will launch a function to have appointments by video call

Tinder will launch a function within its own application so that users can have virtual appointments.

Match Group, the company that owns the dating apps OkCupid, PlentyOfFish, Tinder, Hinge and Match.com, indicated in its most recent financial report that by the end of the second quarter, Tinder will integrate the video call function so that users can have virtual appointments within the same app.

“Tinder clearly remains a benchmark app for meeting new people, which has become an even more critical service with so many people stranded at home,” read the letter to investors released May 5.

According to the company, since the COVID-19 pandemic, activity among users, especially those under the age of 30, has increased on all platforms and worldwide.

“People match more often, send more messages, and have longer conversations,” said Match Group. According to company figures, the number of daily active users and the amount of swipes “It reached all-time highs”, while the number of daily messages on all platforms during the month of April increased by 27 percent compared to the last week of February.

Match Group indicated that social distancing has forced platforms to adapt, since confinement has changed the way in which people relate, since many are choosing to have virtual dates, either by phone or video. This is why Plenty of Fish launched the feature to stream live video, Hinge launched the “Date From Home” feature that allows users to notify when they are ready for a virtual date and Tinder is currently offering the Free Passport feature, which allows users to search for people in other cities around the world.

