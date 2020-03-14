Timothée Chalamet, Dan Levy support friends and family at Tribeca TV fest

Timothée Chalamet and Dan Levy have been every seen throughout the viewers of varied Tribeca TV Pageant panels on Saturday in support of their friends and family.

“Schitt’s Creek” star Dan Levy was seen by onlookers heading up the escalator at Regal Battery Park for the “Katy Keene” screening to cheer on his “Good Canadian Baking Current” co-host Julia Chan, who performs Pepper Smith throughout the upcoming “Riverdale” spinoff.

“He’s my date tonight,” Chan suggested Net web page Six, together with that it was “very sweet” of him to return again.

He was seen throughout the viewers taking photos of his pal and clapping any time she spoke.

An hour later, Timothée Chalamet and his sister Pauline casually stopped by to support their aunt, Amy Lippman, who created and govt produced the upcoming “Celebration of 5” reboot.

The “Little Women” actor was hanging out by the crimson carpet making an attempt to not entice an extreme quantity of consideration sooner than heading into the theater for the screening and talk about.

David Schwimmer was moreover seen the night sooner than making an attempt to combine into the gang at the “Friends” anniversary panel.