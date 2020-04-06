Timothée Chalamet & Armie Hammer Will Once Again Fall In Love In Call Me By Your Name Sequel

Call Me by Your Name director Luca Guadagnino confirms authentic stars Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer might be again for the sequel. Launched in 2017, Call Me by Your Name was a significant movie within the 2017-18 awards season and was nominated for four Oscars together with Finest Image. It in the end solely gained the award for Finest Tailored Screenplay, although it was nonetheless probably the most critically-acclaimed movies of the 12 months and featured a star-making efficiency from Chalamet. The movie centered on seventeen-year-old Elio (Chalamet), who falls in love together with his father’s analysis assistant Oliver (Hammer) throughout a summer time in Italy.

Not lengthy after Call Me by Your Name‘s launch, Guadagnino spoke about his need to make a sequel. Because the movie ends with Elio and Oliver aside, followers had been keen to listen to there could possibly be a continuation to the story. Not lengthy after, André Aciman, the writer of the ebook the movie relies on, introduced he was writing a sequel titled Discover Me. Whereas Discover Me was launched final fall, it isn’t clear if Guadagnino’s movie might be totally based mostly on it. Guadagnino has beforehand shared his concepts for the sequel, at one level mentioning he plans to incorporate the AIDS disaster within the story.

Because the cinematic follow-up to Call Me by Your Name has been in growth for therefore lengthy now, followers have begun to marvel if it is nonetheless occurring. Whereas chatting with Italian newspaper La Repubblica (by way of Selection), Guadagnino provided a small replace concerning the movie’s progress. In phrases of who might be returning for the sequel, Guadagnino insisted Chalamet and Hammer might be again. As he stated, “In fact, it was an ideal pleasure to work with Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg, Esther Garrel and the opposite actors. Everybody might be within the new film.” In the 2017 movie, Stuhlbarg performed Elio’s father, whereas Garrel portrayed Marzia, Elio’s good friend with whom he had a short fling.

Guadagnino additionally revealed progress on the Call Me by Your Name sequel has been halted, like every little thing lately, due to the coronavirus pandemic. He stated, “Earlier than coronavirus, I made a visit to america to satisfy a screenwriter I like very a lot, whose identify I don’t wish to say, to speak concerning the second half. Sadly, we needed to put it on maintain.” This appears to point James Ivory, who wrote the screenplay for the primary movie, will not be returning. It additionally assures followers that the sequel remains to be in lively growth, although it may be some time earlier than issues get shifting as soon as once more.

Followers might be relieved to listen to of Chalamet and Hammer’s returns, although they won’t have been very apprehensive. An excellent portion of Call Me by Your Name‘s success will be attributed to Chalamet and Hammer’s chemistry, and the sequel would have misplaced one thing particular in the event that they weren’t concerned. Additional particulars concerning the sequel might stay unknown, however not less than one of many greatest questions relating to it has been answered.

