Timmy Brown Dies: NFL Pro Bowl Running Back Who Appeared In ‘MASH’ Movie & TV Series Was 82

Timmy Brown, a three-time Pro Bowl working again for the Philadelphia Eagles within the 1960s and later a Hollywood actor, has died from dementia problems, the workforce introduced. He was 82 and was dwelling in Southern California together with his son on the time of his loss of life.

“He was such a sort, heat particular person,” mentioned his son, Sean Brown, to the Philadelphia Inquirer. “He was a extremely good man … there was no facade, no fakeness. He had a really powerful childhood, so he made positive that I had a really comfortable, superb one.”

Timmy Brown hung out in an orphanage and in foster care earlier than attending Indiana’s Ball State College. The Inexperienced Bay Packers drafted him in 1959′s 27th spherical, however reduce him after one recreation. The Eagles picked him up and he too revenge on the Packers by being a part of the 1960 NFL championship workforce for Philadelphia that defeated the Packers within the title recreation.

Timothy “Timmy” Brown in 1967

Brown was a stable mixture again, equally adept at catching passes or working out of the backfield. He led the NFL in all-purpose yardage in 1962 and ’63. Then, in 1966, he grew to become the primary participant in NFL historical past to return two kickoffs for touchdowns in the identical recreation.

His closing season was 1968. He was traded to the Baltimore Colts, however was little used and retired after that groups historic loss to the New York Jets within the Tremendous Bowl, marking the primary AFL victory in that sequence.

“Timmy Brown was an all-time nice Eagle and some of the dynamic multipurpose gamers of his period. He overcame many obstacles in his life to get pleasure from success each as an athlete and as an entertainer,” Eagles proprietor Jeffrey Lurie mentioned in an announcement. “A 3-time Pro Bowler and member of our 1960 NFL Championship workforce, Timmy excelled as a working again and return specialist together with his unbelievable athleticism and signature versatility. He was some of the thrilling gamers to observe throughout his profession. Those that knew him nicely have mentioned they are going to bear in mind him for his outgoing, uplifting character and the connections he constructed together with his teammates and the neighborhood. Our ideas are together with his family members throughout this time.”

In 2003, when the Eagles moved into their new house at Lincoln Monetary Subject, Sylvester Stallone made an look, sporting a No. 22 jersey in honor of Brown, his boyhood hero.

After soccer, Brown headed to Hollywood. He’s greatest remembered there for his roles within the Robert Altman movies MASH and Nashville and appeared in a few half-dozen episodes of the M*A*S*H TV sequence. He was one among solely 4 actors to look in each the film and the next TV present. He typically was listed as “Timothy Brown,” although his earlier soccer identify was the one which principally caught.

Brown had a protracted profession in tv in non-recurring roles, showing on such reveals as The Wild Wild West, Adam-12, Mission: Inconceivable, T.J. Hooker and Benson, amongst others. He additionally carved out a distinct segment as an motion hero in 1970s “Blaxploitation” movies, which his son famous he enormously loved.

Later, he grew to become a Los Angeles parole officer, working at Camp Kilpatrick, a California juvenile detention facility that his son mentioned impressed the 2006 film Gridiron Gang.

Survivors embody Brown’s son Sean, two grandchildren, and a sister, Della Mitchell. Funeral providers are postponed due to the pandemic. Sean Brown mentioned the household hopes to carry a memorial service on Might 24, Brown’s 83rd birthday.