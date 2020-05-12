Times RM proved his high IQ of 148

Throughout the college entrance exams in 2015, BTS‘ RM scored within the prime 1% and recorded an IQ rating of 148 which is within the prime 0.1% of the world inhabitants. Having an IQ of 148 is an unimaginable feat and one thing that’s fairly uncommon. BTS’ RM reveals that he’s not solely musically proficient but in addition a gifted particular person total. Try some of the moments that spotlight his genius features!

1. When RM solved the mind teaser

On this episode of ‘Problematic Man,’ the solid was introduced with a posh mind teaser. An explorer hoping to cross the desert in six days needed to decide the quantity of folks to tackle his journey — every particular person in his crew might carry 4 days value of meals. Whereas the solid struggled to reply the query accurately, RM was capable of clarify his reply effortlessly.

2. When RM solved the puzzle

Suga introduced BTS’ very personal quiz present again in 2015 through which all members competed towards one another to resolve numerous puzzles. It wasn’t too stunning when RM aced the sport by fixing the given downside inside seconds, leaving his members in astonishment.

3. When RM revealed his grades

When BTS made an look on ‘Beatles Code,’ RM revealed that he positioned throughout the prime 1.3% of college students within the nation on his high college exams for language, arithmetic, international language, and social research. As well as, the hosts acknowledged that he mastered English as a center college scholar.

4. When RM made a speech on the UN

With the purpose of bettering the world by means of music and elevating cash for UNICEF’s #ENDviolence mission, BTS partnered with the group on the LOVE MYSELF marketing campaign in 2017. Only a yr later, they have been invited to talk on the United Nations for the launch of Technology Limitless. RM’s mental speech made headlines worldwide.

5. When RM guessed the capital

In an episode of ‘Run! BTS,’ the BTS members performed a quiz recreation through which they tried to guess the capital cities of numerous European international locations. When RM answered incorrectly, everybody was shocked — that’s, till they realized he named the capital of Austria within the official German language reasonably than with Korean pronunciation!

6. When RM revealed the hidden meanings

RM had followers’ jaws dropping in his V Stay, through which he spilled the main points behind the themes and messages of BTS’ EP ‘Map of the Soul: Persona’ and his solo monitor “Intro: Persona.” All of the hidden meanings and the embedded particulars confirmed how sensible RM really is.