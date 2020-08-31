Time is running out to see extraterrestrial life in the Milky Way: study

NASA Goddard Space Flight Center



The chances of extraterrestrial life in our galaxy are becoming increasingly slim.

That is one of the conclusions reached by a group of Australian researchers who used computer models to observe the probability that the planets in our galaxy develop “plate tectonics”, something that can help with the evolution of life .

“Plate tectonics is important for habitability, and it appears that optimal conditions for plate tectonics existed for planets that formed early in the galaxy’s lifespan, and are unlikely to be easily repeated,” said the Professor Craig O’Neill, of Macquarie University, in a virtual presentation during the Goldschmidt geochemistry conference.

To ordinary people, it may not be obvious how the movements of the giant plates at the level of the crust of a planet help to promote life. O’Neill says that plate tectonics on Earth acts as a kind of thermostat for our planet and that worlds that have not developed plate tectonics may also lack the conditions for life to evolve.

“This not only affects the surface temperature; it means that the core stays hot, which in turn inhibits the development of a magnetic field. If there is no magnetic field, the planet is not protected from solar radiation and will tend to losing its atmosphere. That is how life becomes difficult to maintain. A planet needs to be lucky to have the correct position and the correct geochemistry at the correct time if it is to support life. “

O’Neill reiterated that such luck is running out in our corner of the cosmos. “So planets that formed earlier did so under favorable conditions to allow life to develop … These conditions are becoming increasingly rare in our galaxy.”

This means that if a planet hasn’t developed some dynamic geology by now, it may be too late.

This does not necessarily mean that we will be alone in the universe forever because younger planets may be less likely to host life. If being an older world really is a prerequisite for life to evolve, that means most potentially habitable planets are also those that have had a good dose of another prerequisite for complex life to develop: time. .

It’s difficult to extrapolate much from this finding, which is based on computer models of the chemical composition of the cosmos over eons. However, it does suggest a universe that is becoming more arid.

Or, viewed another way, ours is likely a universe that is just beginning to mature.



