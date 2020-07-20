Tim Cook recalls the 1918 epidemic in a graduation speech

YouTube



Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook delivered a virtual graduation speech for Ohio State University on Sunday, May 3. In his speech, Cook regretted that they could not all be together at such a special event, but he expressed optimism at the challenges that graduates face upon leaving school.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, University officials announced on April 3 their plans to host a virtual diploma award to meet restrictions on large meetings due to the pandemic. Cook’s speech dated back a century, recalling the accomplishments of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, pioneering aviator Amelia Earhart, and poet TS Eliot, as they faced the challenges of the day stemming from the 1918 flu epidemic.

“It may be difficult to see the full image while still in-frame, but I hope you will wear these rare circumstances as a badge of honor. Those who face times of historical challenge with their eyes and hearts open, always restless and fighting forever, they are also the ones that leave the greatest impact on the lives of others. In every age, life has a frustrating way of reminding us that we are not the only authors of our history. We must share the credit, whether we like it or not. , with a difficult and selfish collaborator called our circumstances, “says Cook.

“When our plans are hindered, as will often be the case, our greatest hopes will be dashed, but we are left with a choice. We can curse the loss of something that never happened, or we can see reasons to be thankful for that tug at the neck, lift our eyes on the history we were writing for ourselves and change it by remaking the world, “he added.

Cook went on to describe how lucky he was when he was hired to work at Apple in 1998 with Steve Jobs, as well as the anguish his death brought on him. “But fate comes like a thief in the night. The loneliness I felt when we lost Steve was proof that there is nothing more eternal or more powerful than the impact we have on others,” Cook told the graduates.

“Those of us who can look back on this moment and remember the inconveniences and even the boredom, we can consider ourselves lucky. Many will know the difficulties and real fear. As we turn to our loved ones and friends for comfort, think carefully about those whose impact on your life is more distant, but not less significant, “added the executive.

