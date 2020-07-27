Tim Cook reassures Apple employees about the coronavirus crisis

Angela Lang / CNET



Apple CEO Tim Cook held a video conference with all company employees on April 16 to discuss the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and on whether it could affect your employment and the products of the firm in the future.

On the call, first reported by the news agency BloombergCook called this a “stressful time,” but tried to reassure employees that the company’s financial position is strong (with nearly $ 120 billion in cash and other assets), which will help pay store employees. while being closed, among other things.

He also said the company will continue to invest in research and development for future products, even though there is no certainty about when workers will return to the offices.

James Martin/CNET



Apple declined the opportunity to comment on the matter.

Cook’s comments come at a time when Apple has stepped up its external efforts to combat the coronavirus. Although the company’s offices are nearly empty, employees work remotely, and most of its stores are closed, Apple has attempted to use its influence as one of the world’s top companies to make face shields for healthcare workers as well as create technology to monitor contact between healthy people and those infected by the coronavirus.

Cook discussed some of these initiatives in the video call with his workers, saying the company plans to continue investing in its employees and their work and that “it sees no reason to feel anything but optimistic.”

