Tim Allen Retiring From “The Santa Clauses” and Finds His Replacement

We have one more piece of news from the recent D23 Expo and it is about The Santa Clauses. Tim Allen who has been playing the role of The Santa Clause for such a long time has finally decided to retire. In a recent interview, he revealed that he is looking for someone who might be a good fit for his role at Santa Clause.

Upcoming Limited Series The Santa Clauses

The popular D23 event held in Anaheim, California has recently revealed news about the upcoming Disney+ limited series The Santa Clauses. Tim Allen has been playing the role of Scott Calvin a.k.a. Santa Claus. He recently turned 65 and is no longer playing the most popular role he has been playing.

He was seen interviewing potential replacements who might be playing the role of the next Santa Claus. There was Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning. He was quite excited about the event and upon being selected for the interview.

Limited Series: The Santa Clauses

It is a limited series created by Disney+ and based on the previous movie series The Santa Clause. It is a Christmas comedy series. In the series of movies, the last movie was The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause which was released in 2006. Leading roles were played by Tim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell, David Krumholtz, Eric Lloyd, and more. Jack Burditt will be the executive producer as well as showrunner. The very first movie was released in 1994 and has come a long way.

Santa has an announcement to make…

Tim Allen returns in #TheSantaClauses, streaming November 16 only on @DisneyPlus! #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/1rfn5x4Zmq — The Santa Clauses (@santaclauses) September 12, 2022

When will The Santa Clauses be Released?

The expected release date for The Santa Clauses release is of November. It is scheduled to be released by 16th November 2022. Jason Winer will be directing the limited series.

First look at Tim Allen reprising his role as Scott Calvin in ‘THE SANTA CLAUSES’. #D23Expo The series premieres on November 16 on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/rZABushUzy — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 10, 2022

Tim Allen Might Play a Cameo Role

It is not yet confirmed but there is a possibility that Tim Allen himself might be playing a cameo role in the series. As he has been playing the role of Santa for such a long time, he wouldn’t want to disappoint fans. That might be the reason for his cameo appearance.

But nothing can be said for sure. It is because Tim is already retiring now and as he said, he wants to enjoy some downtime and that is why he is now retiring.

The Santa Clauses Teaser Release

Disney+ has released their official Teaser for the upcoming limited series. Fans can enjoy the teaser until the official trailer is released.