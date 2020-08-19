TikTok would leave China to quell security concerns: report

Getty Images



Before the growing problems with the United States, Bytedance, the parent company of TikTok, is considering moving its headquarters from China to another country to establish a more global identity.

Bytedance is also considering the creation of a new administrative board, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal released July 9. The company has already made some moves to boost its global image, How to hire former Disney executive Kevin Mayer, in June and appointing him CEO of TikTok.

The United States is considering banning Chinese social media apps, including TikTok and WeChat, in the country. White House aide Peter Navarro said in an interview with Fox News reported by Bloomberg that he expects President Donald Trump to crack down on Chinese social media apps TikTok and WeChat for engaging in a “war of information “against the United States. Navarro says that he does not rule out that the United States prohibits them and that even if TikTok were sold to an American buyer, the problem would not be solved.

Navarro’s statements coincide with those made by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in an interview with Fox News the week of July 6, in which He said the Trump administration is aware of TikTok and is considering banning the app.

The app has come under heavy scrutiny in recent months by US authorities. US lawmakers have accused TikTok of being a threat to national security. and the US Army and Navy. They have banned the use of the app on government devices.

According to recent reports, the US Federal Trade Commission and the US Department of Justice they are investigating TikTok for accusations of failing to comply with its obligation (contained in a 2019 FCC agreement) to protect the privacy of minors.

