TikTok won’t use moderators in China to review content: report

TikTok it is taking steps to ensure that its content is not related to Chinese government control.

The 15-second video social network will stop using its China-based moderators to review content from other countries, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. As a consequence of this decision, more than 100 moderators will be relocated to other jobs within the parent company, Bytedance, or will be fired outright. This measure is part of the new transparency policies announced at the end of 2019 after the company was linked to several scandals against privacy.

Until now, the social network used Chinese content moderators to monitor the posts of users from some countries, although the United States has its own moderators.

TikTok also recently said that it will create a US Transparency Center for “outside experts” to see how its team works and allow these experts to evaluate the moderation systems, processes and policies on the platform “holistically.”

Although in the United States the contents of its users are not reviewed by Chinese moderators, in the country there are espionage concerns related to the company. Two US senators presented a bill on March 12 that would ban the installation of TikTok on all government devices. If the bill is passed, the ban would extend to any other application created by ByteDance.

TikTok has been involved in several recent scandals involving it with the Chinese government and alleged spying activities. In November 2019, a class action lawsuit charged the application of be illegally and secretly collecting large amounts of personal data from users and sending them to China.

