TikTok withdraws from Hong Kong, US could ban it

Angela Lang / CNET



TikTok announced on July 6 that it plans to exit the Hong Kong market in the coming days, after several tech giants announced that they will stop responding to requests for data about their users, both from the Chinese government and Hong Kong authorities. Kong. These requests come from the new Chinese national security law, which gave the Chinese government broad powers to regulate citizen security in Hong Kong.

The future of TikTok in the United States could also be hanging by a thread, the government noted on July 6. “In light of recent events, we have decided to stop TikTok’s operations in Hong Kong,” a spokesperson for the Chinese app in Singapore told CNET, confirming a previous Reuters report.

The new law, which came into effect last week, criminalizes “separatism, subversion, the organization and perpetration of terrorist activities and collusion with a foreign country.” Terrorist acts include arson and damage to public transport. Those found guilty under the law could face life in prison.

Silicon Valley companies routinely receive requests for user data from governments around the world, including Hong Kong, as part of criminal investigations. Facebook, Twitter and Google are among the companies that have announced that they will suspend operations in the region as the new Chinese law is enacted.

The law has also led activists and writers to delete their social media accounts to prevent the government from considering what they post to have subversive connotations, according to The New York Times.

TikTok is a social network where users, mostly teenagers and young adults, post videos up to 15 seconds long, often in sync with music.

The application is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, currently the startup most valuable in the world. The app has risen in popularity in the first quarter of the year, recording more than 2 billion downloads on the App Store and Google Play, according to a report by analytics firm Sensor Tower, released in April.

However, the app has come under heavy scrutiny in recent months. US lawmakers have accused TikTok of being a threat to national security and the US Army and Navy. They have banned the use of the app on government devices.

In an interview with Fox News late July 6, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the Trump administration is considering banning TikTok. “We are taking this very seriously,” Pompeo said in response to the interviewer’s question. “We have been working on this issue for some time”, citing the administration’s prohibitions against the Chinese telecommunications equipment manufacturer, Huawei.

The app has recently become a vehicle for political activism. After President Donald Trump’s official Twitter account invited supporters to request tickets to a rally for his Oklahoma campaign on June 11, K-Pop fan accounts encouraged their followers to register for the event and then later. not attend. In TikTok videos with millions of views, viewers were invited to do the same.

How does TikTok work? We tell you in photos To see photos





Playing:

Watch this:

How to use TikTok to join trends

3:01



With the collaboration of Sareena Dayaram.