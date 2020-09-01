TikTok will stop reading users’ clipboards on iPhone

Angela Lang / CNET



TikTok will stop reading the clipboard on the iPhone after the video app was caught doing this without notifying users.

Jeremy Burge, the founder of Emojipedia, posted a video on his Twitter account showing how TikTok accesses the iPhone clipboard. Burge has been able to verify this thanks to a new feature of iOS 14, the version of the operating system announced on June 22.

iOS 14 beta has a banner to confirm when you paste from another device (eg copy on a Mac and paste on iPhone) Seems to be bugging out and showing with every keystroke in TikTok pic.twitter.com/aFKNfZnpyb – Jeremy Burge (@jeremyburge) June 24, 2020

Talking with The Telegraph, TikTok said that it will stop doing this practice and gave the reasons why it was doing it.

“For TikTok, this practice is designed to identify repetitive spam behavior. We have already submitted an updated version to the App Store that removes this anti-spam feature to eliminate confusion,” TikTok told Telegraph. “TikTok is committed to protecting user privacy and transparency about the app’s functionality.”

The Telegraph and MacRumors report that other applications such as Starbucks, Overstock, AccuWeather, AliExpress, Call of Duty Mobile, Patreon and some from Google, have also been discovered by reading what the user has on the clipboard.

iOS 14, which for now is officially available only for developers, incorporates a new feature that notifies by means of a notification when something from the clipboard has been pasted and which application has done it.

iOS and Android allow applications to obtain clipboard content automatically when this is necessary, for example to copy links in a browser, but in the case of TikTok this action is not justified.

CNET en Español sent TikTok a request for additional comments and we will update as soon as we get a response.

This isn’t the first privacy-related scandal that TikTok has been involved in. In 2019, the company was charged with allegedly secretly and illegally collecting large amounts of personal data from users and sending it to China, according to a class action lawsuit filed in federal court in California on November 27, 2019.

Editor’s note: This article was updated on Friday, June 26 at 7:35 a.m. Pacific in the United States to add comments from TikTok and information from other companies doing the same practice.

