Popular short video app TikTok will create 10,000 jobs in the United States over three years, Axios reported. This expansion plan was announced at the same time that the app, which is owned by ByteDance, a Beijing-based technology company, is under the scrutiny of various governments due to its ties to the Chinese regime.

However, TikTok has been working on creating a better relationship with the US so it recently announced that Kevin Mayer, an executive who worked at Disney, will become the CEO of TikTok. In 2020 the company also opened a new office in Los Angeles, California, to reaffirm its commitment to the United States market.

The short videos app has more than 2 billion downloadsAccording to market research firm Sensor Tower, the growth has raised concerns as governments such as India, the United States and Australia fear that the Chinese government could influence the application.

The U.S. Army and Navy have banned TikTok from downloading on government-issued phones, while the House of Representatives voted to ban TikTok from all government-issued phones, and the Senate is expected to pass a similar rule. .

