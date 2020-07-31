TikTok will allocate US $ 250 million to combat COVID-19

Getty Images



TikTok will donate US $ 250 million to fight the pandemic for COVID-19 and to help local communities most affected by the disease.

Alex Zhu, president of the social platform, said in a statement that $ 150 million will be used to support medical personnel, buy health supplies and help hospitals. He also said another $ 40 million will be donated to local organizations that help small communities like musicians, nurses and teachers.

“We are promised to do our part in the storm of mutual aid and support and to give to our neighbor,” Zhu says in the announcement. “We want to magnify everything we have seen in our community and translate it into concrete aid to those most affected by the crisis.”

Other TikTok donations that make up the $ 250 million include $ 10 million to be given to the Solidarity Response Fund, a fund created by the World Health Organization (WHO) to assist doctors and health officials in all the world. The video platform will also allocate US $ 3 million to the After-Schooll All-Stars program, which provides food to families in the United States.

“TikTok will continue to look for more ways to contribute, including identifying the most effective ways to give more funds and continue to help,” says Zhu. Together, we will persevere through this time of crisis and emerge as a better community and part of the world where we fervently believe it will be more united than ever before. ”

COVID-19 already exceeds one million infected worldwide, mainly affecting the United States, Spain and Italy, although dozens of countries around the world have thousands of confirmed cases. Technology firms and their executives they are joining with aid through monetary donations, information platforms and the change of its factories to go from manufacturing the following gadgets, a produce medical face masks and protection for doctors.

